This absolutely pristine newly renovated one bedroom has a fabulous loft-style windowed kitchen and stunning windowed bathroom! Conveniently located to the E,F,Q and only 6 minutes from the 4,5 and 6 lines. 1175 York is a full service, Luxury Doorman Building with a garage and gorgeous planted roofdeck. Available furnished or unfurnished. Sorry no pets and 12 month lease minimum.