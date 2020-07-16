117 West 74th Street

Amenities

Video walkthrough here: https://youtu.be/-shlr2PUkas



This large 1-bed, 1-bath in prime UWS features large south-facing windows in both the living room and bedroom, letting in a brilliant stream of light all day; open them all the way up for a great breeze (don't forget to turn on the ceiling fan in the bedroom!). The large living room has enough space for that ever-important desk since we're all working from home nowadays. The open kitchen allows for an easy flow and makes the perfect entertaining space. The king-sized bedroom has another two large windows, and three closets throughout allow for tons of storage options.



117 W 74th St is a pre-war rental building located in the most convenient and vibrant part of the Upper West Side. You truly can't beat the location: 1 block to the express 2/3 subway; Citibikes galore; 1.5 blocks to Central Park; Trader Joe's around the corner; and Levain Bakery on your block!



Cats allowed; sorry, no dogs