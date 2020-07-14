117 Perry Street

Amenities

Live in an amazing 2 bedroom on Perry Street.

This spacious West Village gem has been recently renovated with an all new kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets, new hardwood floors, high ceilings, proper living room with 2 windows with western exposure and open views of the city, queen-sized bedrooms, and full-sized closets. The apartment is blocks from the subway and has citibike nearby.,*Appointments are scheduled only via email* Two bedroom Apartment on Perry and Hudson Street!



Newly renovated and located in prime West Village area. The Apartment features two oversized windows with southern exposures, new stainless steel appliances and kitchen cabinets, hardwood floor, both rooms can fit a queen sized bed.



Pet friendly building. 5th floor walk-up. NYS guarantors are only allowed. No dishwasher or Laundry in the building.Note: Advertised rent is after 1 month free rent. Gross rent $3,600