117 Perry Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

117 Perry Street

117 Perry Street · (858) 243-3178
Location

117 Perry Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$4,125

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in an amazing 2 bedroom on Perry Street.
This spacious West Village gem has been recently renovated with an all new kitchen and bathroom, stainless steel appliances, new kitchen cabinets, new hardwood floors, high ceilings, proper living room with 2 windows with western exposure and open views of the city, queen-sized bedrooms, and full-sized closets. The apartment is blocks from the subway and has citibike nearby.,*Appointments are scheduled only via email* Two bedroom Apartment on Perry and Hudson Street!

Newly renovated and located in prime West Village area. The Apartment features two oversized windows with southern exposures, new stainless steel appliances and kitchen cabinets, hardwood floor, both rooms can fit a queen sized bed.

Pet friendly building. 5th floor walk-up. NYS guarantors are only allowed. No dishwasher or Laundry in the building.Note: Advertised rent is after 1 month free rent. Gross rent $3,600

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Perry Street have any available units?
117 Perry Street has a unit available for $4,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Perry Street have?
Some of 117 Perry Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
117 Perry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Perry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Perry Street is pet friendly.
Does 117 Perry Street offer parking?
No, 117 Perry Street does not offer parking.
Does 117 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Perry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 117 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 117 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 117 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Perry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
