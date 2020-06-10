117 E 7th St

Amenities

Please Reach Out to Request Video Tour & Floor Plan. 3D Virtual Tour Available on Listing Page.



1 Month of Free Rent Being Offered. Net Effective Rent Advertised



Welcome to 117 East 7th Street -- Redefining The East Village Rental Experience.



The available apartments and common spaces of this walk up building have been gut renovated and re-designed to welcome you home with warmth and style. Located on one of the most charming and quiet east village blocks, replete with unique boutiques and great dining. The building also has a virtual doorman system through Carson, which provides package acceptance service, notifications, building communication, access control and payments.



Apartment Features:



? Spacious Living Room & Bedrooms

? Beautifully Finished New Oak Wood Flooring

? Plenty of Closets / Storage

? Dishwasher

? Stainless Steel Appliances

? Spa Style Bathroom

? Tons of Natural Sunlight

? Microwave



Building Features:



? Common Backyard Outdoor Space

? Beautifully Renovated Entry & Hallways

? Carson Virtual Doorman System

? Laundry in the Building

? Package Room

? Responsive Live-in Super

? Citi Bike Station Out Front

? Prime East Village Block!