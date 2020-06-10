All apartments in New York
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:36 AM

117 E 7th St

117 East 7th Street · (917) 445-1459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

117 East 7th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3E · Avail. now

$3,483

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
package receiving
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
hot tub
package receiving
Please Reach Out to Request Video Tour & Floor Plan. 3D Virtual Tour Available on Listing Page.

1 Month of Free Rent Being Offered. Net Effective Rent Advertised

Welcome to 117 East 7th Street -- Redefining The East Village Rental Experience.

The available apartments and common spaces of this walk up building have been gut renovated and re-designed to welcome you home with warmth and style. Located on one of the most charming and quiet east village blocks, replete with unique boutiques and great dining. The building also has a virtual doorman system through Carson, which provides package acceptance service, notifications, building communication, access control and payments.

Apartment Features:

? Spacious Living Room & Bedrooms
? Beautifully Finished New Oak Wood Flooring
? Plenty of Closets / Storage
? Dishwasher
? Stainless Steel Appliances
? Spa Style Bathroom
? Tons of Natural Sunlight
? Microwave

Building Features:

? Common Backyard Outdoor Space
? Beautifully Renovated Entry & Hallways
? Carson Virtual Doorman System
? Laundry in the Building
? Package Room
? Responsive Live-in Super
? Citi Bike Station Out Front
? Prime East Village Block!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 E 7th St have any available units?
117 E 7th St has a unit available for $3,483 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 E 7th St have?
Some of 117 E 7th St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 E 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
117 E 7th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 E 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 117 E 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 117 E 7th St offer parking?
No, 117 E 7th St does not offer parking.
Does 117 E 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 E 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 E 7th St have a pool?
No, 117 E 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 117 E 7th St have accessible units?
No, 117 E 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 117 E 7th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 E 7th St has units with dishwashers.
