114 E 84th St Apt 2A
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:02 PM

114 E 84th St Apt 2A

114 Gracie Square · (347) 746-9278
Location

114 Gracie Square, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large 1# Bed Apartment is available for rent in Upper East Side, Manhattan!
This spacious and sunny 1# bed is recently renovated. Updated windows throughout letting in lots of natural air and sunlight. Unit features great hardwood floor, a large bed room, immaculate tall ceilings, pristine kitchen, modern bath. The bedroom is large and has plenty of space for a king size bed. Bath with marble floor. Fireplace in living room. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a gorgeous backsplash and tons of cabinets. Close to public transportation for easy commutes.
SM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 E 84th St Apt 2A have any available units?
114 E 84th St Apt 2A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 E 84th St Apt 2A have?
Some of 114 E 84th St Apt 2A's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 E 84th St Apt 2A currently offering any rent specials?
114 E 84th St Apt 2A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 E 84th St Apt 2A pet-friendly?
No, 114 E 84th St Apt 2A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 114 E 84th St Apt 2A offer parking?
No, 114 E 84th St Apt 2A does not offer parking.
Does 114 E 84th St Apt 2A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 E 84th St Apt 2A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 E 84th St Apt 2A have a pool?
No, 114 E 84th St Apt 2A does not have a pool.
Does 114 E 84th St Apt 2A have accessible units?
No, 114 E 84th St Apt 2A does not have accessible units.
Does 114 E 84th St Apt 2A have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 E 84th St Apt 2A does not have units with dishwashers.
