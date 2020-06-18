All apartments in New York
Last updated June 7 2020 at 8:10 AM

113 West 13th Street

113 West 13th Street · (646) 327-0792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

113 West 13th Street, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
**NO FEE!!!** A MUST SEE!!!Welcome Home : This GORGEOUS and BRIGHT studio in the heart of West Village will surely steal your heart. Fully renovated, the unit features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, ample closet space and a stunning bathroom.Located in the heart of the West Village, this elegant pre-war elevator building offers a package room, laundry facilities, a landscaped courtyard entry and is conveniently located close to many subway lines 1, 2, 3, A, C, E, F, L, M, and PATH. Plus is pets lover!CONTACT ME TODAY mrgnyc394889

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 West 13th Street have any available units?
113 West 13th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 West 13th Street have?
Some of 113 West 13th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 West 13th Street currently offering any rent specials?
113 West 13th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 West 13th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 West 13th Street is pet friendly.
Does 113 West 13th Street offer parking?
No, 113 West 13th Street does not offer parking.
Does 113 West 13th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 West 13th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 West 13th Street have a pool?
No, 113 West 13th Street does not have a pool.
Does 113 West 13th Street have accessible units?
No, 113 West 13th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 113 West 13th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 West 13th Street has units with dishwashers.
