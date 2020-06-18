113 West 13th Street

Amenities
**NO FEE!!!** A MUST SEE!!!Welcome Home : This GORGEOUS and BRIGHT studio in the heart of West Village will surely steal your heart. Fully renovated, the unit features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, ample closet space and a stunning bathroom.Located in the heart of the West Village, this elegant pre-war elevator building offers a package room, laundry facilities, a landscaped courtyard entry and is conveniently located close to many subway lines 1, 2, 3, A, C, E, F, L, M, and PATH. Plus is pets lover!CONTACT ME TODAY mrgnyc394889