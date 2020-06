Amenities

112 Franklin Street 4th floor is a 2,000 sq ft renovated loft with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus home office. The floor-through apartment is filled with natural light and has southern exposures in the living room while the bedrooms face north and are pin-drop quiet. The key-lock elevator brings you directly up to the apartment where you'll find a modern open kitchen with Miele appliances and a spacious living room with 12 foot ceilings. The renovated bathrooms have heated floors and an Asko washer/dryer. The building has shared outdoor space with incredible views as well as storage in the basement and a video intercom system. 112 Franklin is a 4 unit pre-war co-op with condo-style rules and application process located in the heart of Tribeca and just minutes from excellent dining, shopping and transportation.