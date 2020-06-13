All apartments in New York
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:28 PM

111 West 67th Street

111 West 67th Street · (917) 405-8179
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 West 67th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 32C · Avail. now

$5,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1051 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
pool
garage
lobby
to Park Millennium. This timeless modern classic residential condominium at the cusp of the Upper West Side's Historic District, is located on arguably the most beautiful, architecturally attractive, seasonally lit, tree lined street that leads directly to the neighborhood's backyard, Central Park. Enjoy all that is offered in this incomparable Upper West Side neighborhood from the arts to the restaurants to the neighborhood institutions. Through the discreet 67th Street entry lies the stunning and newly renovated lobby, hallways and more.Residence 32C is a 2 bedroom 2 bath with extended full floor-to-ceiling windows, Hudson River, George Washington Bridge, city and sunset views. The generous entry foyer with 9' ceiling heights leads to a spacious, open Living and Dining Room. The solid oak hardwood flooring runs throughout. The residence also features marble bathrooms and state of the art appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 West 67th Street have any available units?
111 West 67th Street has a unit available for $5,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 West 67th Street have?
Some of 111 West 67th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 West 67th Street currently offering any rent specials?
111 West 67th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 West 67th Street pet-friendly?
No, 111 West 67th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 111 West 67th Street offer parking?
Yes, 111 West 67th Street does offer parking.
Does 111 West 67th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 West 67th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 West 67th Street have a pool?
Yes, 111 West 67th Street has a pool.
Does 111 West 67th Street have accessible units?
No, 111 West 67th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 111 West 67th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 West 67th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
