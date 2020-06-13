111 West 67th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities doorman elevator parking pool garage lobby

to Park Millennium. This timeless modern classic residential condominium at the cusp of the Upper West Side's Historic District, is located on arguably the most beautiful, architecturally attractive, seasonally lit, tree lined street that leads directly to the neighborhood's backyard, Central Park. Enjoy all that is offered in this incomparable Upper West Side neighborhood from the arts to the restaurants to the neighborhood institutions. Through the discreet 67th Street entry lies the stunning and newly renovated lobby, hallways and more.Residence 32C is a 2 bedroom 2 bath with extended full floor-to-ceiling windows, Hudson River, George Washington Bridge, city and sunset views. The generous entry foyer with 9' ceiling heights leads to a spacious, open Living and Dining Room. The solid oak hardwood flooring runs throughout. The residence also features marble bathrooms and state of the art appliances.