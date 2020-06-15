110 Third Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities doorman gym

A high-floor, large, west facing balcony accessible from both the living room and bedroom helps you soar above Union Square! This spacious 1165 sf two bedroom/two full bath home with floor-to-ceiling double-paned windows and open west + south views is very special. A loft-style open cook's kitchen features basaltina stone countertops, Thermador oven & cook top, Veneto glass tile back splash, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, Jenn-air microwave & convection oven. The Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and four-fixture limestone master bath with double sinks, and a Kohler soaking tub and separate seamless glass shower. Four zone central air & heat system and Bosch washer/dryer contained within. Where the East Village meets Union Square, this full service building features a landscaped common roof garden, a fully-equipped oversized fitness center, refrigerated storage, illuminated contemplation garden & children's play area. Sorry, no pets.