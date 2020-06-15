All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

110 Third Avenue

110 3rd Avenue · (212) 381-6563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10003
Greenwich Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17A · Avail. now

$8,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
A high-floor, large, west facing balcony accessible from both the living room and bedroom helps you soar above Union Square! This spacious 1165 sf two bedroom/two full bath home with floor-to-ceiling double-paned windows and open west + south views is very special. A loft-style open cook's kitchen features basaltina stone countertops, Thermador oven & cook top, Veneto glass tile back splash, a Sub-Zero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, Jenn-air microwave & convection oven. The Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet and four-fixture limestone master bath with double sinks, and a Kohler soaking tub and separate seamless glass shower. Four zone central air & heat system and Bosch washer/dryer contained within. Where the East Village meets Union Square, this full service building features a landscaped common roof garden, a fully-equipped oversized fitness center, refrigerated storage, illuminated contemplation garden & children's play area. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Third Avenue have any available units?
110 Third Avenue has a unit available for $8,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 Third Avenue have?
Some of 110 Third Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Third Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
110 Third Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Third Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 110 Third Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 110 Third Avenue offer parking?
No, 110 Third Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 110 Third Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 Third Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Third Avenue have a pool?
No, 110 Third Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 110 Third Avenue have accessible units?
No, 110 Third Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Third Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Third Avenue has units with dishwashers.
