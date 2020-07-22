All apartments in New York
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

110 EAST 92ND STREET

110 East 92nd Street · (631) 599-0699
Location

110 East 92nd Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $3650 · Avail. now

$3,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
PARK AVENUE DREAM!MASSIVE NEW 1br DOORMAN - Property Id: 107995

The amazing combination layout and deep details are untouchable. A generous layout creates a great separation between your bedroom wing the comprising , including a very large master bedroom with an exquisite en-suite bathroom. The living area has a separate living room, family room and a windowed kitchen with enough space to have a small table. The kitchen has been renovated with new stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is an in unit laundry room. The Apt also features Central AC. The location is amazing, steps to the 92nd Street Y, a few short blocks to central park. The building has a doorman and private roof deck
Property Id 107995

(RLNE5955736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 EAST 92ND STREET have any available units?
110 EAST 92ND STREET has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 EAST 92ND STREET have?
Some of 110 EAST 92ND STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 EAST 92ND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
110 EAST 92ND STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 EAST 92ND STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 EAST 92ND STREET is pet friendly.
Does 110 EAST 92ND STREET offer parking?
No, 110 EAST 92ND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 110 EAST 92ND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 EAST 92ND STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 EAST 92ND STREET have a pool?
No, 110 EAST 92ND STREET does not have a pool.
Does 110 EAST 92ND STREET have accessible units?
No, 110 EAST 92ND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 110 EAST 92ND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 EAST 92ND STREET has units with dishwashers.
