Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:01 AM

110 East 36th Street

110 East 36th Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 East 36th Street, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 8-D · Avail. now

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Sun-drenched, quiet alcove studio with Eastern and Southern exposures.

Just off Park Avenue, this elegantly updated home is blessed with an abundance of natural light, oversized windows and generous storage space with built-in adjustable shelving. The main area is big enough for a queen bed, large sofa, desk, nightstand and more.

The marble bathroom is outfitted with Kohler fixtures and the separate kitchen features cherrywood cabinets, granite countertops, a stainless steel backsplash. It's also equipped with a full set of appliances including microwave, stove, fridge and dishwasher.

This very well managed co-op is located in the heart of Murray Hill, with a live-in superintendent, an on-site garage, laundry room and a common courtyard.

Situated on a leafy street, 110 East 36th Street is just a short walk from Grand Central, offering shops, restaurants and transportation only steps away.

Available for July 1 move in. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 East 36th Street have any available units?
110 East 36th Street has a unit available for $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 East 36th Street have?
Some of 110 East 36th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 East 36th Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 East 36th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 East 36th Street pet-friendly?
No, 110 East 36th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 110 East 36th Street offer parking?
Yes, 110 East 36th Street does offer parking.
Does 110 East 36th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 East 36th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 East 36th Street have a pool?
No, 110 East 36th Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 East 36th Street have accessible units?
No, 110 East 36th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 East 36th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 East 36th Street has units with dishwashers.
