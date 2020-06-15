Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

Sun-drenched, quiet alcove studio with Eastern and Southern exposures.



Just off Park Avenue, this elegantly updated home is blessed with an abundance of natural light, oversized windows and generous storage space with built-in adjustable shelving. The main area is big enough for a queen bed, large sofa, desk, nightstand and more.



The marble bathroom is outfitted with Kohler fixtures and the separate kitchen features cherrywood cabinets, granite countertops, a stainless steel backsplash. It's also equipped with a full set of appliances including microwave, stove, fridge and dishwasher.



This very well managed co-op is located in the heart of Murray Hill, with a live-in superintendent, an on-site garage, laundry room and a common courtyard.



Situated on a leafy street, 110 East 36th Street is just a short walk from Grand Central, offering shops, restaurants and transportation only steps away.



Available for July 1 move in. No pets allowed.