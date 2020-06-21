All apartments in New York
Find more places like 109 LUDLOW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
109 LUDLOW
Last updated June 21 2020 at 8:22 AM

109 LUDLOW

109 Ludlow Street · (347) 227-5167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

109 Ludlow Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO FEEMassive 1BR in the Lower East side. Bedroom easily fit a king size bed. Separate kitchen with all brand new appliances and REAR E.I.K / DINING AREA along with a Massive LIVING ROOM. Marble bath , Unlimited closet space and a lot of Natural light! Located on a renovated building with Super on Site Steps away from the F , M , J , Z and lots of NIGHT LIFE ALL AROUND .TRULY A GREAT DEAL!!!!!Net effective rent based on one month free Gross $2695To schedule an appointment call/textOmer Omer@AlphaNYC.com 3472275167 alpha280082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 LUDLOW have any available units?
109 LUDLOW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 109 LUDLOW currently offering any rent specials?
109 LUDLOW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 LUDLOW pet-friendly?
No, 109 LUDLOW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 109 LUDLOW offer parking?
No, 109 LUDLOW does not offer parking.
Does 109 LUDLOW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 LUDLOW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 LUDLOW have a pool?
No, 109 LUDLOW does not have a pool.
Does 109 LUDLOW have accessible units?
No, 109 LUDLOW does not have accessible units.
Does 109 LUDLOW have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 LUDLOW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 LUDLOW have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 LUDLOW does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 109 LUDLOW?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

75 West End Avenue
75 West End Avenue
New York, NY 10023
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
Chelsea Landmark
55 W 25th St
New York, NY 10010
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity