109 LUDLOW

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

NO FEEMassive 1BR in the Lower East side. Bedroom easily fit a king size bed. Separate kitchen with all brand new appliances and REAR E.I.K / DINING AREA along with a Massive LIVING ROOM. Marble bath , Unlimited closet space and a lot of Natural light! Located on a renovated building with Super on Site Steps away from the F , M , J , Z and lots of NIGHT LIFE ALL AROUND .TRULY A GREAT DEAL!!!!!Net effective rent based on one month free Gross $2695To schedule an appointment call/textOmer Omer@AlphaNYC.com 3472275167 alpha280082