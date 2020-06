Amenities

CONVERTIBLE TWO BEDROOM APT (**WITH WALL UP**) THAT IS FOOT STEPS AWAY FROM GRAND CENTRAL WITH 24 HOUR DOORMAN, ELEVATOR, LOTS OF CLOSET, STORAGE SPACE, AND LARGE WINDOWS FOR AMAZING SUNLIGHT. THIS BUILDING IS LOCATED NEAR COUNTLESS BARS, RESTAURANTS, SHOPS AND SUBWAYS. A NEWLY RENOVATED GYM FREE TO ALL RESIDENCE and LAUNDRY ON-SITE. For a private viewing contact Jason asap. mrgnyc402288