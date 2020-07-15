All apartments in New York
Find more places like 1085 Park Ave 2-B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
1085 Park Ave 2-B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

1085 Park Ave 2-B

1085 Park Avenue · (347) 654-0953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper East Side
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

1085 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2-B · Avail. now

$25,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
beautiful four bedroom Apt, the best of the UES!! - Property Id: 317323

This beautiful four bedroom/ three bathroom residence facing Park Avenue, offers the best of the UES. The many prewar details throughout include high ceilings, crown moldings, hardwood floors, lots of closets and a WBFP. The newly renovated eat in windowed kitchen is equipped with new stainless appliances including a washer/dryer and leads into a huge formal dining room.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1085-park-ave-new-york-ny-unit-2-b/317323
Property Id 317323

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5952047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1085 Park Ave 2-B have any available units?
1085 Park Ave 2-B has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1085 Park Ave 2-B have?
Some of 1085 Park Ave 2-B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1085 Park Ave 2-B currently offering any rent specials?
1085 Park Ave 2-B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1085 Park Ave 2-B pet-friendly?
No, 1085 Park Ave 2-B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1085 Park Ave 2-B offer parking?
No, 1085 Park Ave 2-B does not offer parking.
Does 1085 Park Ave 2-B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1085 Park Ave 2-B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1085 Park Ave 2-B have a pool?
No, 1085 Park Ave 2-B does not have a pool.
Does 1085 Park Ave 2-B have accessible units?
No, 1085 Park Ave 2-B does not have accessible units.
Does 1085 Park Ave 2-B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1085 Park Ave 2-B does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1085 Park Ave 2-B?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Parc East
240 E 27th St
New York, NY 10016
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
The Lucerne
350 E 79th St
New York, NY 10075
The Sagamore
189 W 89th St
New York, NY 10024
Hawthorn Park
160 W 62nd St
New York, NY 10023
148 West 10th Street
148 West 10th Street
New York, NY 10014
Sutton Marquis
417 East 57th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew York 2 Bedroom Apartments
New York Luxury ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Apartments
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity