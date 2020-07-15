1085 Park Ave 2-B

Amenities

This beautiful four bedroom/ three bathroom residence facing Park Avenue, offers the best of the UES. The many prewar details throughout include high ceilings, crown moldings, hardwood floors, lots of closets and a WBFP. The newly renovated eat in windowed kitchen is equipped with new stainless appliances including a washer/dryer and leads into a huge formal dining room.

No Dogs Allowed



