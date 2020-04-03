107 West 68th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher stainless steel gym elevator range

Located in the heart of Upper West Side, this 2 bedroom home is not one to be missed! #4E is located on the 4th floor of a well maintained elevator building with a laundry room available to use within the building.



When entering the apartment you will be greeted by a 20 foot hallway that opens up into the kitchen, dining room, and living room. The open kitchen is equipped with a beautiful full size stainless steel dishwasher, oven, stove, and refrigerator. While hanging out eating breakfast you will notice there is the perfect amount of light entering the apartment from the south side.



Both bedrooms can accommodate a queen size bed along with your king sized furniture. The master bedroom is equipped with two closets that will allow you the freedom to fit all of your wardrobes and shoes. The second bedroom also has a closet that will fit all of your essential clothing.



The building is nestled on the quintessential UWS block. You are conveniently located right next to an Equinox gym and the amazing Trader Joe's supermarket! Also just moments away from Central Park, and surrounded by so so many wonderful restaurants and cafes. The 1 train is one block away and the express 2/3 trains are just a few blocks away.