New York, NY
107 West 68th Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:25 PM

107 West 68th Street

107 West 68th Street · (305) 850-9394
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

107 West 68th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-E · Avail. now

$3,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
elevator
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
Located in the heart of Upper West Side, this 2 bedroom home is not one to be missed! #4E is located on the 4th floor of a well maintained elevator building with a laundry room available to use within the building.

When entering the apartment you will be greeted by a 20 foot hallway that opens up into the kitchen, dining room, and living room. The open kitchen is equipped with a beautiful full size stainless steel dishwasher, oven, stove, and refrigerator. While hanging out eating breakfast you will notice there is the perfect amount of light entering the apartment from the south side.

Both bedrooms can accommodate a queen size bed along with your king sized furniture. The master bedroom is equipped with two closets that will allow you the freedom to fit all of your wardrobes and shoes. The second bedroom also has a closet that will fit all of your essential clothing.

The building is nestled on the quintessential UWS block. You are conveniently located right next to an Equinox gym and the amazing Trader Joe's supermarket! Also just moments away from Central Park, and surrounded by so so many wonderful restaurants and cafes. The 1 train is one block away and the express 2/3 trains are just a few blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 West 68th Street have any available units?
107 West 68th Street has a unit available for $3,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 West 68th Street have?
Some of 107 West 68th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 West 68th Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 West 68th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 West 68th Street pet-friendly?
No, 107 West 68th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 107 West 68th Street offer parking?
No, 107 West 68th Street does not offer parking.
Does 107 West 68th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 West 68th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 West 68th Street have a pool?
No, 107 West 68th Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 West 68th Street have accessible units?
No, 107 West 68th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 West 68th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 West 68th Street has units with dishwashers.
