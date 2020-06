Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

To protect the health and safety of our Renters and Scouts due to the coronavirus outbreak, we give you the option of doing a live video tour to get familiar with this apartment. Stay safe and healthy!



This well maintained Upper West Side pre-war low rise is blocks away from Central Park and Columbia University.



Why rent through Keyo?

- No broker fee

- See apartments on your own time with our Uber-like tour experience

- Apply on the go and use a single lightning-fast application for all the apartments you like right from our app

- Get access to cool events when you pay rent through the app



Need To Know:

- Fully Renovated

- One year lease

- Pet Friendly



Building Features:

- Heating

- Close to Grocery Stores

- Restaurants nearby

- Shopping nearby

- Pre war

- Live-in super



Unit Amenities:

- Dishwasher

- Hardwood floors

- Perfect for Roommates

- Stainless steel appliances

- High Ceilings

- Washer/Dryer in Unit

- Natural Light



P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.



(RLNE5695429)