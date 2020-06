Amenities

internet access furnished

Minimum 3 month lease. Comes fully furnished. 3 flight walk up. Pre-War, Loft 1 br, hd/wd floors, original details, molding, oak trim, and high ceilings. Open kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space. The apartment comes with TV, stereo, sofa, dining table and queen sized bed in bedroom. Available for immediate move in. Call or email to schedule a showing. No pets and no smokers allowed.$80 to wifi and cableElectric based on usage nycasagroup2041