All apartments in New York
Find more places like 105 West 70th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
105 West 70th Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

105 West 70th Street

105 West 70th Street · (917) 853-8644
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

105 West 70th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-R · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*Available July 15. Board approval required.

Don't miss this truly unique one-bedroom triplex bursting with charm.....just blocks from Central Park.

There's something to love on each of the apartment's three levels. The first level boasts a beautifully renovated kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash and plenty of counter space. A lovely bathroom in excellent condition meets you just before you get to level two. Just a few steps up and you're in the wonderfully bright and airy living and dining areas. Supremely spacious, this room is replete with soaring 13' ceilings, a full wall of exposed brick, a decorative fireplace and gorgeous floor to ceiling built-in bookshelves with a rolling library ladder. Level three then houses a quiet sleeping area along with excellent closet space (there are 3 closets in the unit). This is quintessential NYC living.

105 W. 70th St. is conveniently located close to Central Park and multiple train lines (1/2/3 express and the C/B local lines). There is Laundry in the building as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 West 70th Street have any available units?
105 West 70th Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 105 West 70th Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 West 70th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 West 70th Street pet-friendly?
No, 105 West 70th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 105 West 70th Street offer parking?
No, 105 West 70th Street does not offer parking.
Does 105 West 70th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 West 70th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 West 70th Street have a pool?
No, 105 West 70th Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 West 70th Street have accessible units?
No, 105 West 70th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 West 70th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 West 70th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 West 70th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 West 70th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 105 West 70th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Bamford
333 East 56th Street
New York, NY 10022
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Barclay Tower
10 Barclay Street
New York, NY 10007
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
The Belmont
320 E 46th St
New York, NY 10017
Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
The Regent
45 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10023
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity