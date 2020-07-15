105 West 70th Street

Amenities

*Available July 15. Board approval required.



Don't miss this truly unique one-bedroom triplex bursting with charm.....just blocks from Central Park.



There's something to love on each of the apartment's three levels. The first level boasts a beautifully renovated kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, glass tile backsplash and plenty of counter space. A lovely bathroom in excellent condition meets you just before you get to level two. Just a few steps up and you're in the wonderfully bright and airy living and dining areas. Supremely spacious, this room is replete with soaring 13' ceilings, a full wall of exposed brick, a decorative fireplace and gorgeous floor to ceiling built-in bookshelves with a rolling library ladder. Level three then houses a quiet sleeping area along with excellent closet space (there are 3 closets in the unit). This is quintessential NYC living.



105 W. 70th St. is conveniently located close to Central Park and multiple train lines (1/2/3 express and the C/B local lines). There is Laundry in the building as well.