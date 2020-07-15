All apartments in New York
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:19 AM

105 E 88th St

105 East 88th Street · (917) 310-3492
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 East 88th Street, New York, NY 10128
Upper East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5A · Avail. now

$3,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
elevator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
Right off Park Ave, this spacious, top-floor, south-facing Carnegie Hill one bedroom offers true pre-war charm with modern conveniences, including full-sized washer/dryer in the unit.

The building features beautifully decorated entryway, leading to the elevator. In the apartment, every room has its own window(s).

The kitchen has plenty of granite counter space along with a galley-styled pantry area with additional cabinets. There is ample closet space. Marble bathroom with tiled tub/shower.

Pets limited to one cat only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 E 88th St have any available units?
105 E 88th St has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 E 88th St have?
Some of 105 E 88th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 E 88th St currently offering any rent specials?
105 E 88th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 E 88th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 105 E 88th St is pet friendly.
Does 105 E 88th St offer parking?
No, 105 E 88th St does not offer parking.
Does 105 E 88th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 E 88th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 E 88th St have a pool?
No, 105 E 88th St does not have a pool.
Does 105 E 88th St have accessible units?
No, 105 E 88th St does not have accessible units.
Does 105 E 88th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 E 88th St does not have units with dishwashers.
