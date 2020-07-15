105 E 88th St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly elevator

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

Right off Park Ave, this spacious, top-floor, south-facing Carnegie Hill one bedroom offers true pre-war charm with modern conveniences, including full-sized washer/dryer in the unit.



The building features beautifully decorated entryway, leading to the elevator. In the apartment, every room has its own window(s).



The kitchen has plenty of granite counter space along with a galley-styled pantry area with additional cabinets. There is ample closet space. Marble bathroom with tiled tub/shower.



Pets limited to one cat only.