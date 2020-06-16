Amenities

NO FEE. Link to the video tour: https://youtu.be/7LZ6cYpqCY8. 104 West 120th Street is an extra-large, fully renovated home, ready for move. The stately brownstone is located on one of the most beautiful land marked blocks in Harlem, in the heart of the historic Mount Morris Park neighborhood. This special home is surrounded by renovated townhouses and across the street from the stunning limestone Mount Olivet Baptist Church. Recently renovated by a renowned designer, no detail was left untouched and the entire home was thoughtfully designed for modern living, including a new electrical and HVAC system with zoned heat and air on each floor. The intercom system allows for easy communication through all four floors of this expansive residence. There is a central alarm system tied to the smoke detectors and all of the windows and doors are motion sensitive. Security cameras located in the front and back of the house can be viewed on a mobile device or TV. The building is 18 feet wide and 61 feet deep on a 100 foot lot.Parlor Level - A gracious entryway leads to an impressive, open floor plan encompassing the living room, dining room and kitchen with soaring ceilings. The architectural focal point is a brand new custom designed oak staircase with a sensuous curve. The kitchen has custom walnut cabinetry, Corian countertops, and high end appliances including: a large Thermador range, Subzero refrigerator, a Bosch dishwasher and a Perlick wine refrigerator. Adjacent to the kitchen is a pantry/home office with storage and a built in custom wood desk. The powder room showcases Italian marble and Murano glass. The deck off of the kitchen leads down to the landscaped garden with its own Irrigation and lighting system.Third Floor The master suite includes a five fixture marble bath with Waterworks fixtures, three large closets and a private outdoor roof terrace. A second junior master suite on this floor has an ensuite bath and a walk in closet.Fourth Floor This floor features three bedrooms, one with a custom built in bed and desk. The large laundry room has a full sized LG washer and dryer with room for storage. The bathroom has double sinks and plenty of storage. There are also two large linen closets.Fifth Floor The top floor media/ game room is ideal for a gym. A roof deck of approximately 250 feet complete with gas, water lines and storage, offers open tree top views. The kitchenette on this floor includes a sink, dishwasher, microwave and cabinetry.Cellar The cellar houses the mechanicals with plenty of room for storage.