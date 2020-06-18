104 East 81st Street

Amenities
NO FEE! One of a kind recently renovated true 2BR/2BTH in a nice Elevator/Laundry building on East 81st Street and Park Avenue! Pets are welcome. This spacious home features high ceilings and a fireplace, plus enormous rooms with panoramic windows and hardwood flooring. Separate windowed kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. TOTAL 5 closets! Located in the most desired area of THE Upper East Side, close to transportation, The Met, Central Park, PS6 DISTRICT, shopping and top restaurants. Please call/text Ekaterina or Mark Danich.