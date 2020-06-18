All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:55 PM

104 East 81st Street

104 East 81st Street · (917) 892-7622
Location

104 East 81st Street, New York, NY 10028
Upper East Side

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
NO FEE! One of a kind recently renovated true 2BR/2BTH in a nice Elevator/Laundry building on East 81st Street and Park Avenue! Pets are welcome. This spacious home features high ceilings and a fireplace, plus enormous rooms with panoramic windows and hardwood flooring. Separate windowed kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. TOTAL 5 closets! Located in the most desired area of THE Upper East Side, close to transportation, The Met, Central Park, PS6 DISTRICT, shopping and top restaurants. Please call/text Ekaterina or Mark Danich.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 East 81st Street have any available units?
104 East 81st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 104 East 81st Street have?
Some of 104 East 81st Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 East 81st Street currently offering any rent specials?
104 East 81st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 East 81st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 East 81st Street is pet friendly.
Does 104 East 81st Street offer parking?
No, 104 East 81st Street does not offer parking.
Does 104 East 81st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 East 81st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 East 81st Street have a pool?
No, 104 East 81st Street does not have a pool.
Does 104 East 81st Street have accessible units?
No, 104 East 81st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 104 East 81st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 East 81st Street has units with dishwashers.
