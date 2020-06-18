104 East 81st Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

NO FEE! One of a kind recently renovated true 2BR/2BTH in a nice Elevator/Laundry building on East 81st Street and Park Avenue! Pets are welcome. This spacious home features high ceilings and a fireplace, plus enormous rooms with panoramic windows and hardwood flooring. Separate windowed kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. TOTAL 5 closets! Located in the most desired area of THE Upper East Side, close to transportation, The Met, Central Park, PS6 DISTRICT, shopping and top restaurants. Please call/text Ekaterina or Mark Danich.