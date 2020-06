Amenities

A unique opportunity to rent a designer FURNISHED apartment with a private terrace off Park Avenue. Available for short or long term. This pre war home has 12 foot ceilings and it was meticulously renovated by the owner. There are very high end furnishings throughout the home and a housekeeper is available for weekly service at $5,600 per month. The south facing home is very sunny and has a furnished terrace with open city views.

The Jr. 4 layout has a dining area, a formal living room that opens onto the 22 ft long planted terrace. All rooms have large south facing windows including the kitchen and bathroom.

This home is turn-key and includes everything from luxury linens to the highest caliber of glassware and cookware.

A VIDEO walk thru is available. NO PETS. Broker commission and application fees are paid by the tenant.