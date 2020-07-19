All apartments in New York
102 E 7TH ST.
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:27 AM

102 E 7TH ST.

102 East 7th Street · (212) 228-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

102 East 7th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 bedroom with 2 balconies, granite kitchen w/ dishwasher, marble bath, and a washer & dryer. Decorative fireplace, exposed brick, high ceilings, crown molding, and hardwood floors. Available for August 1 occupancy.Steps from East Village nightlife and restaurants. Just a short walk from St Marks Place. Around the corner from the M15 Select Bus Service and minutes to the 6, N, & R subway lines.Please contact office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 E 7TH ST. have any available units?
102 E 7TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 102 E 7TH ST. have?
Some of 102 E 7TH ST.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 102 E 7TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
102 E 7TH ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 E 7TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 102 E 7TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 102 E 7TH ST. offer parking?
No, 102 E 7TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 102 E 7TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 E 7TH ST. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 E 7TH ST. have a pool?
No, 102 E 7TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 102 E 7TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 102 E 7TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 102 E 7TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 102 E 7TH ST. has units with dishwashers.
