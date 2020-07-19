102 E 7TH ST.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated 2 bedroom with 2 balconies, granite kitchen w/ dishwasher, marble bath, and a washer & dryer. Decorative fireplace, exposed brick, high ceilings, crown molding, and hardwood floors. Available for August 1 occupancy.Steps from East Village nightlife and restaurants. Just a short walk from St Marks Place. Around the corner from the M15 Select Bus Service and minutes to the 6, N, & R subway lines.Please contact office for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease!Pictures are representative of quality and type of renovation not an indication of size or layout.