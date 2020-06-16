1015 Sixth Avenue

Amenities

YOUR HOME

Welcome home to this fully renovated one-bedroom rental unit in the heart of Midtown. This quiet back-facing gem features hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen, 3 large closets, brand new bathroom with rain shower, and a wall through air-conditioning unit. Laundry in building. Kindly note that this unit is available for a minimum 12-month lease term.



YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD

1015 6th Avenue is conveniently situated in one of Manhattan's most exciting, energetic neighborhoods. Most major subway lines are within a stone's throw and fantastic dining options abound. Bryant Park is just steps away with HBO summer movies and winter ice skating! Come experience everything Midtown has to offer!