1015 Sixth Avenue
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:33 PM

1015 Sixth Avenue

1015 6th Avenue · (212) 864-4555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1015 6th Avenue, New York, NY 10018
Garment District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$2,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
YOUR HOME
Welcome home to this fully renovated one-bedroom rental unit in the heart of Midtown. This quiet back-facing gem features hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen, 3 large closets, brand new bathroom with rain shower, and a wall through air-conditioning unit. Laundry in building. Kindly note that this unit is available for a minimum 12-month lease term.

YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD
1015 6th Avenue is conveniently situated in one of Manhattan's most exciting, energetic neighborhoods. Most major subway lines are within a stone's throw and fantastic dining options abound. Bryant Park is just steps away with HBO summer movies and winter ice skating! Come experience everything Midtown has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Sixth Avenue have any available units?
1015 Sixth Avenue has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1015 Sixth Avenue have?
Some of 1015 Sixth Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Sixth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Sixth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Sixth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Sixth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1015 Sixth Avenue offer parking?
No, 1015 Sixth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Sixth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1015 Sixth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Sixth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1015 Sixth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Sixth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1015 Sixth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Sixth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1015 Sixth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
