101 West 10th Street

Amenities
APARTMENT FOR RENT - WEEKLY: $1,500 OR MONTH TO MONTH: $5,300
● PRIME WEST VILLAGE LOCATION: 10TH STREET & 6TH AVE
● Brand New, Large 2 Bedroom Duplex (with Living Room) and 2 Full Bathrooms
● Everything included: utilities (Electricity, Internet, Heat and Hot water), Internet, Netflix, Roku, Sling TV
● The Apartment is furnished (EXACTLY AS ON THE PICTURES)
● 1st floor has furnished and fully supplied: kitchen, living room with sofa bed, full bathroom, private bedroom with Queen size very comfortable memory foam bed, large build in closet, bed stand with a lamp
● 2nd floor has an enormous room with 2 Queen size very comfortable memory foam beds, large build in closet, bed stand with a lamp and a full private bathroom
● Each room has its own private bathroom
● Bed linens, and towels are included
● This apartment features an in unit Washer & Dryer!
● Beautiful Fully Equipped Kitchen:oven, large refrigerator. We also provide cookware, glasses, plates, etc.
● Near Pharmacy, Supermarkets, best restaurants, nightlife and cafeterias
● Size: ~1000 square feet
Looking for
● Quiet,Considerate, Considerate, Respectful Renters
● Professionals
● Non-smokers
● No drugs, no parties, no pets
● Music cannot be played out loud in the apartment
● Quiet hours are after 9pm, including weekends.
Requirements
● Rent + Security deposit (1x months rent)
● Currently Employed
Contact
PLEASE EMAIL and in the email specify:
● Move-in date
● The reason youre looking to rent a room
● What do you do for work?