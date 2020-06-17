101 West 10th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

APARTMENT FOR RENT - WEEKLY: $1,500 OR MONTH TO MONTH: $5,300



● PRIME WEST VILLAGE LOCATION: 10TH STREET & 6TH AVE

● Brand New, Large 2 Bedroom Duplex (with Living Room) and 2 Full Bathrooms

● Everything included: utilities (Electricity, Internet, Heat and Hot water), Internet, Netflix, Roku, Sling TV

● The Apartment is furnished (EXACTLY AS ON THE PICTURES)

● 1st floor has furnished and fully supplied: kitchen, living room with sofa bed, full bathroom, private bedroom with Queen size very comfortable memory foam bed, large build in closet, bed stand with a lamp

● 2nd floor has an enormous room with 2 Queen size very comfortable memory foam beds, large build in closet, bed stand with a lamp and a full private bathroom

● Each room has its own private bathroom

● Bed linens, and towels are included

● This apartment features an in unit Washer & Dryer!

● Beautiful Fully Equipped Kitchen:oven, large refrigerator. We also provide cookware, glasses, plates, etc.

● Near Pharmacy, Supermarkets, best restaurants, nightlife and cafeterias

● Size: ~1000 square feet



Looking for

● Quiet,Considerate, Considerate, Respectful Renters

● Professionals

● Non-smokers

● No drugs, no parties, no pets

● Music cannot be played out loud in the apartment

● Quiet hours are after 9pm, including weekends.



Requirements

● Rent + Security deposit (1x months rent)

● Currently Employed



Contact

PLEASE EMAIL and in the email specify:

● Move-in date

● The reason youre looking to rent a room

● What do you do for work?