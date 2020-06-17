All apartments in New York
Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:00 PM

101 West 10th Street

101 West 10th Street · (201) 845-7300
Location

101 West 10th Street, New York, NY 10011
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$5,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
APARTMENT FOR RENT - WEEKLY: $1,500 OR MONTH TO MONTH: $5,300

&#9679; PRIME WEST VILLAGE LOCATION: 10TH STREET & 6TH AVE
&#9679; Brand New, Large 2 Bedroom Duplex (with Living Room) and 2 Full Bathrooms
&#9679; Everything included: utilities (Electricity, Internet, Heat and Hot water), Internet, Netflix, Roku, Sling TV
&#9679; The Apartment is furnished (EXACTLY AS ON THE PICTURES)
&#9679; 1st floor has furnished and fully supplied: kitchen, living room with sofa bed, full bathroom, private bedroom with Queen size very comfortable memory foam bed, large build in closet, bed stand with a lamp
&#9679; 2nd floor has an enormous room with 2 Queen size very comfortable memory foam beds, large build in closet, bed stand with a lamp and a full private bathroom
&#9679; Each room has its own private bathroom
&#9679; Bed linens, and towels are included
&#9679; This apartment features an in unit Washer & Dryer!
&#9679; Beautiful Fully Equipped Kitchen:oven, large refrigerator. We also provide cookware, glasses, plates, etc.
&#9679; Near Pharmacy, Supermarkets, best restaurants, nightlife and cafeterias
&#9679; Size: ~1000 square feet

Looking for
&#9679; Quiet,Considerate, Considerate, Respectful Renters
&#9679; Professionals
&#9679; Non-smokers
&#9679; No drugs, no parties, no pets
&#9679; Music cannot be played out loud in the apartment
&#9679; Quiet hours are after 9pm, including weekends.

Requirements
&#9679; Rent + Security deposit (1x months rent)
&#9679; Currently Employed

Contact
PLEASE EMAIL and in the email specify:
&#9679; Move-in date
&#9679; The reason youre looking to rent a room
&#9679; What do you do for work?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 West 10th Street have any available units?
101 West 10th Street has a unit available for $5,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 West 10th Street have?
Some of 101 West 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 West 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 West 10th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 West 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 101 West 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 101 West 10th Street offer parking?
No, 101 West 10th Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 West 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 West 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 West 10th Street have a pool?
No, 101 West 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 West 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 101 West 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 West 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 West 10th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
