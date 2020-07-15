All apartments in New York
Find more places like 101 Thompson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
101 Thompson Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:22 PM

101 Thompson Street

101 Thompson Street · (646) 382-7378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

101 Thompson Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$3,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Prime Soho! Easy approval process. No board approval needed! This is a magnificent 2 bedroom in the heart of Soho, recently renovated, with new hardwood floors, an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, 2 queen size bedrooms with windows and new kitchen cabinets. Enjoy boutiques, restaurants, bars and coffee shops just steps away.,Prime Soho! This is a magnificent 2 bedroom in the heart of Soho, recently renovated, with new hardwood floors, an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, 2 queen size bedrooms with windows and new kitchen cabinets. Enjoy boutiques, restaurants, bars and coffee shops, just steps away. Easy approval process. No board approval needed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Thompson Street have any available units?
101 Thompson Street has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Thompson Street have?
Some of 101 Thompson Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Thompson Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Thompson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Thompson Street pet-friendly?
No, 101 Thompson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 101 Thompson Street offer parking?
No, 101 Thompson Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 Thompson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Thompson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Thompson Street have a pool?
No, 101 Thompson Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 Thompson Street have accessible units?
No, 101 Thompson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Thompson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Thompson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 101 Thompson Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
Hudson Crossing
400 W 37th St
New York, NY 10018
The Metropolis
150 E 44th St
New York, NY 10017
1160 Fifth Avenue
1160 5th Ave
New York, NY 10029
The Lucerne
350 E 79th St
New York, NY 10075
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St
New York, NY 10023
Emerald Green
320 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
600 Washington
600 Washington St
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity