101 Thompson Street

Prime Soho! Easy approval process. No board approval needed! This is a magnificent 2 bedroom in the heart of Soho, recently renovated, with new hardwood floors, an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, 2 queen size bedrooms with windows and new kitchen cabinets. Enjoy boutiques, restaurants, bars and coffee shops just steps away.