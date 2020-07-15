101 Thompson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Prime Soho! Easy approval process. No board approval needed! This is a magnificent 2 bedroom in the heart of Soho, recently renovated, with new hardwood floors, an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, 2 queen size bedrooms with windows and new kitchen cabinets. Enjoy boutiques, restaurants, bars and coffee shops just steps away.