101 Avenue A

Available for immediate move in date. $5700 gross rent, with ONE month free, net effective rent $5225. PLEASE INQUIRE FOR VIRTUAL TOURThis home is newly renovated and nearly 1000 square foot floor-through with 3 true bedrooms and 1 very large bathroom. The space feels even larger with 10 foot ceiling height and recessed lighting. The apartment has a spacious open plan, with gorgeous exposed brick, new hardwood floors, and can accommodate both living room furnishings as well as full sized dining table. The updated kitchen is complete with stainless steel, black granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting.There are three true bedrooms with windows, good size closets in each room, and can easily accommodate queen sized or king size beds, with additional items like desk/dressers/ etc. Each bedroom has very good light, facing East and West.The bathroom is newly updated with a large window and porcelain Calcutta floors and shower, quartz shower niche, beveled subway tiles, picture-framed medicine cabinet with vanity lighting and wall recessed heating unit.Temperature controlled electric heating & cooling units that are both quiet and energy efficient with remote control.2 flights up, on the 3rd floor.The building is well maintained, and newly renovated. The entrance foyer & hallways which include chandelier, newly tiled floors, restored original banister, restored exposed brick walls, newly renovated stairs & skylight.4 units total with New Video Intercom. No smoking is allowed.Located in PRIME East Village location, with close proximity to Tompkins Square Park.Quick train access to the L,F & 6 trains and M14A, M8 & M14D buses.Bustling nightlife with great restaurants, bars, shopping, and boutique fitness. Laundromat & Dry Cleaners next door.Trader Joes and Target North right up the block, Whole Foods South on Houston, Key Foods Supermarket 2 blocks South.