Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:22 AM

101 Avenue A

101 Avenue a · (904) 860-2098
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Avenue a, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$5,225

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Available for immediate move in date. $5700 gross rent, with ONE month free, net effective rent $5225. PLEASE INQUIRE FOR VIRTUAL TOURThis home is newly renovated and nearly 1000 square foot floor-through with 3 true bedrooms and 1 very large bathroom. The space feels even larger with 10 foot ceiling height and recessed lighting. The apartment has a spacious open plan, with gorgeous exposed brick, new hardwood floors, and can accommodate both living room furnishings as well as full sized dining table. The updated kitchen is complete with stainless steel, black granite counter tops, under cabinet lighting.There are three true bedrooms with windows, good size closets in each room, and can easily accommodate queen sized or king size beds, with additional items like desk/dressers/ etc. Each bedroom has very good light, facing East and West.The bathroom is newly updated with a large window and porcelain Calcutta floors and shower, quartz shower niche, beveled subway tiles, picture-framed medicine cabinet with vanity lighting and wall recessed heating unit.Temperature controlled electric heating & cooling units that are both quiet and energy efficient with remote control.2 flights up, on the 3rd floor.The building is well maintained, and newly renovated. The entrance foyer & hallways which include chandelier, newly tiled floors, restored original banister, restored exposed brick walls, newly renovated stairs & skylight.4 units total with New Video Intercom. No smoking is allowed.Located in PRIME East Village location, with close proximity to Tompkins Square Park.Quick train access to the L,F & 6 trains and M14A, M8 & M14D buses.Bustling nightlife with great restaurants, bars, shopping, and boutique fitness. Laundromat & Dry Cleaners next door.Trader Joes and Target North right up the block, Whole Foods South on Houston, Key Foods Supermarket 2 blocks South.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Avenue A have any available units?
101 Avenue A has a unit available for $5,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 Avenue A have?
Some of 101 Avenue A's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Avenue A currently offering any rent specials?
101 Avenue A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Avenue A pet-friendly?
No, 101 Avenue A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 101 Avenue A offer parking?
No, 101 Avenue A does not offer parking.
Does 101 Avenue A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Avenue A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Avenue A have a pool?
No, 101 Avenue A does not have a pool.
Does 101 Avenue A have accessible units?
No, 101 Avenue A does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Avenue A have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Avenue A does not have units with dishwashers.
