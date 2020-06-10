Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse concierge doorman gym

Residence 6A at 100 West 18th Street is a premier (1745sf) 2-bedroom and 3-bathroom units in one of Chelsea's most desirable condominiums. This loft-like, sun drenched, corner unit features triple S/N/E exposures with open views of the Empire State Building, downtown Manhattan, and the beautiful architecture of 620 Sixth Avenue.



Finishes include high ceilings, wide-plank White Oak hardwood floors and Grohe/Kohler bathroom fixtures. Large open kitchen with Zimbabwe black granite countertops features Miele appliances (5 burner gas cooktop, double oven with convection microwave, Stainless Steel dishwasher), Sub-Zero refrigerator, built-in Nespresso coffee/cappuccino system, and wine fridge. Oversized master bedroom features a beautiful en-suite master bath with large window facing South, a huge walk-in transFORM custom closet, beautiful built-in cabinetry & automated black-out shades. Storage is also included. (Apartment will be professionally painted and cleaned for new tenant.)



Located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City's most desired neighborhood, 100 West 18th Street features a sleek exterior and sheathes an oasis of sophistication, serenity and style. An impressive array of amenities includes full service concierge, cold storage, fitness center, resident lounge and one of the areas largest fully furnished, panoramic rooftops!



**Photos advertised are of unit 7A; same layout and finishes one floor above. Unit 6A features custom track lighting, motorized shades and beautiful built-in cabinetry.