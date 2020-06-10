All apartments in New York
100 West 18th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

100 West 18th Street

100 West 18th Street · (917) 439-8300
Location

100 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011
Chelsea

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-A · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
gym
Residence 6A at 100 West 18th Street is a premier (1745sf) 2-bedroom and 3-bathroom units in one of Chelsea's most desirable condominiums. This loft-like, sun drenched, corner unit features triple S/N/E exposures with open views of the Empire State Building, downtown Manhattan, and the beautiful architecture of 620 Sixth Avenue.

Finishes include high ceilings, wide-plank White Oak hardwood floors and Grohe/Kohler bathroom fixtures. Large open kitchen with Zimbabwe black granite countertops features Miele appliances (5 burner gas cooktop, double oven with convection microwave, Stainless Steel dishwasher), Sub-Zero refrigerator, built-in Nespresso coffee/cappuccino system, and wine fridge. Oversized master bedroom features a beautiful en-suite master bath with large window facing South, a huge walk-in transFORM custom closet, beautiful built-in cabinetry & automated black-out shades. Storage is also included. (Apartment will be professionally painted and cleaned for new tenant.)

Located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City's most desired neighborhood, 100 West 18th Street features a sleek exterior and sheathes an oasis of sophistication, serenity and style. An impressive array of amenities includes full service concierge, cold storage, fitness center, resident lounge and one of the areas largest fully furnished, panoramic rooftops!

**Photos advertised are of unit 7A; same layout and finishes one floor above. Unit 6A features custom track lighting, motorized shades and beautiful built-in cabinetry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 West 18th Street have any available units?
100 West 18th Street has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 West 18th Street have?
Some of 100 West 18th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 West 18th Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 West 18th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 West 18th Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 West 18th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 100 West 18th Street offer parking?
No, 100 West 18th Street does not offer parking.
Does 100 West 18th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 West 18th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 West 18th Street have a pool?
No, 100 West 18th Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 West 18th Street have accessible units?
No, 100 West 18th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 West 18th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 West 18th Street has units with dishwashers.
