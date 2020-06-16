10 West 95th Street

Amenities

UPPER WEST SIDE | CENTRAL PARK BLOCK | PRIVATE TERRACE | AVAILABLE JUNE 1st



Huge floor through one bedroom apartment with terrace in a meticulously restored and maintained 4 unit brownstone on West 95th and Central Park West.



Unit 3 is a recently updated full floor one-bedroom apartment with a 9' x 12' private terrace in a beautifully restored 1890's brownstone.



This one-bedroom apartment boasts an open kitchen with a large living/dining area, exposed brick throughout and southern views over beautiful brownstone gardens. Video Intercom. Central Air/Heat. Closets galore including a large walk-in.



Both the kitchen and the bathroom have been updated. Easily work from home in the enormous 16' x 18' bedroom with decorative fireplace, exposed brick and quiet northern tree top views of W 95th and Central Park. Two sets of pocket doors separate the bedroom from the living area for maximum privacy. Bathroom updated with Jacuzzi tub and plenty of storage.



Apartment includes many original details such as in-laid hardwood floors and pre-war moldings. The apartment opens up to the terrace through beautiful French doors.



Washer/Dryer in Basement. Bicycle storage in basement.



West 95th is an elegant, tree-lined block lined with single-family brownstones. An active neighborhood association keeps the street safe and looking its very best during all seasons. 10 W 95th is near Whole Foods & Trader Joes. Half a block from the Subway. Enjoy everything the Upper West Side and Central Park have to offer.



