Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:55 PM

10 West 95th Street

10 West 95th Street · (917) 757-1142
Location

10 West 95th Street, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bike storage
UPPER WEST SIDE | CENTRAL PARK BLOCK | PRIVATE TERRACE | AVAILABLE JUNE 1st

TO ARRANGE A SAFE PRIVATE CONTACTLESS SHOWING APPOINTMENT PLEASE CONTACT LISTING BROKER.

Huge floor through one bedroom apartment with terrace in a meticulously restored and maintained 4 unit brownstone on West 95th and Central Park West.

Unit 3 is a recently updated full floor one-bedroom apartment with a 9' x 12' private terrace in a beautifully restored 1890's brownstone.

This one-bedroom apartment boasts an open kitchen with a large living/dining area, exposed brick throughout and southern views over beautiful brownstone gardens. Video Intercom. Central Air/Heat. Closets galore including a large walk-in.

Both the kitchen and the bathroom have been updated. Easily work from home in the enormous 16' x 18' bedroom with decorative fireplace, exposed brick and quiet northern tree top views of W 95th and Central Park. Two sets of pocket doors separate the bedroom from the living area for maximum privacy. Bathroom updated with Jacuzzi tub and plenty of storage.

Apartment includes many original details such as in-laid hardwood floors and pre-war moldings. The apartment opens up to the terrace through beautiful French doors.

Washer/Dryer in Basement. Bicycle storage in basement.

West 95th is an elegant, tree-lined block lined with single-family brownstones. An active neighborhood association keeps the street safe and looking its very best during all seasons. 10 W 95th is near Whole Foods & Trader Joes. Half a block from the Subway. Enjoy everything the Upper West Side and Central Park have to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 West 95th Street have any available units?
10 West 95th Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 West 95th Street have?
Some of 10 West 95th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 West 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 West 95th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 West 95th Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 West 95th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 10 West 95th Street offer parking?
No, 10 West 95th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10 West 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 West 95th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 West 95th Street have a pool?
No, 10 West 95th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 West 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 10 West 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 West 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 West 95th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
