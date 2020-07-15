10 West 74th Street

Amenities

To view an interactive tour click on the 3D icon or visit our site at urbanebrokerage . com10 West 74th Street was built in 1941. It is located in the heart of The Central Park West Historic District. The neighborhood is host to the Natural Museum of History, Strawberry Fields in Central Park, Lincoln Center, Fine Dining, Major Retail, Cafes, and night life entertainment.The Building is a boutique luxury building. It features a full time Doorman Staff, Live in super, Porter Staff, Elevators, and laundry facilities. The building allows pets on a case by case basis. Th unit is a palatial modern renovated 1 bedroom. It features a king sized bedroom, modern kitchen, 5 closets, over sized living room, herringbone hardwood floors, high ceilings, and natural light. The landlord is offering 1 month free making the net effective rate $3,020. This is a rare find at this price in this building and location!