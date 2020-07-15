All apartments in New York
10 West 74th Street
10 West 74th Street

10 West 74th Street · (617) 894-0550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 West 74th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
on-site laundry
internet access
valet service
To view an interactive tour click on the 3D icon or visit our site at urbanebrokerage . com10 West 74th Street was built in 1941. It is located in the heart of The Central Park West Historic District. The neighborhood is host to the Natural Museum of History, Strawberry Fields in Central Park, Lincoln Center, Fine Dining, Major Retail, Cafes, and night life entertainment.The Building is a boutique luxury building. It features a full time Doorman Staff, Live in super, Porter Staff, Elevators, and laundry facilities. The building allows pets on a case by case basis. Th unit is a palatial modern renovated 1 bedroom. It features a king sized bedroom, modern kitchen, 5 closets, over sized living room, herringbone hardwood floors, high ceilings, and natural light. The landlord is offering 1 month free making the net effective rate $3,020. This is a rare find at this price in this building and location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 West 74th Street have any available units?
10 West 74th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 West 74th Street have?
Some of 10 West 74th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 West 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 West 74th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 West 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 West 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 10 West 74th Street offer parking?
No, 10 West 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10 West 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 West 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 West 74th Street have a pool?
No, 10 West 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 West 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 10 West 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 West 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 West 74th Street has units with dishwashers.
