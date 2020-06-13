All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

10 West 65th Street

10 West 65th Street · (646) 609-9879
Location

10 West 65th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-C · Avail. now

$3,868

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Prime Lincoln Square elevator rental building located steps away from Central Park!

LARGE newly renovated 1 bed/1bath apartment - featuring plank wood flooring, a sunken living room, generous closet space, king size bedroom, renovated kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances and stone countertops!

Available for immediate occupancy, this unit won't last long! Situated on West 65th St between Columbus Ave and Central Park West, this building is conveniently located across from Lincoln Center and all major transport. Just minutes from Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Julliard, The Shops at Columbus Circle, and a variety of some of the finest dining options the city has to offer!

Contact the DTNYC Team to schedule a showing ASAP!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 West 65th Street have any available units?
10 West 65th Street has a unit available for $3,868 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 West 65th Street have?
Some of 10 West 65th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 West 65th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 West 65th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 West 65th Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 West 65th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 10 West 65th Street offer parking?
No, 10 West 65th Street does not offer parking.
Does 10 West 65th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 West 65th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 West 65th Street have a pool?
No, 10 West 65th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 West 65th Street have accessible units?
No, 10 West 65th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 West 65th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 West 65th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
