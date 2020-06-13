10 West 65th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Prime Lincoln Square elevator rental building located steps away from Central Park!



LARGE newly renovated 1 bed/1bath apartment - featuring plank wood flooring, a sunken living room, generous closet space, king size bedroom, renovated kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances and stone countertops!



Available for immediate occupancy, this unit won't last long! Situated on West 65th St between Columbus Ave and Central Park West, this building is conveniently located across from Lincoln Center and all major transport. Just minutes from Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Julliard, The Shops at Columbus Circle, and a variety of some of the finest dining options the city has to offer!



Contact the DTNYC Team to schedule a showing ASAP!