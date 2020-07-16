All apartments in New York
Find more places like 10 East 128th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
10 East 128th Street
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:17 AM

10 East 128th Street

10 East 128th Street · (917) 280-5971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
East Harlem
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

10 East 128th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$4,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
parking
bike storage
Welcome this unique Brownstone in Harlem!
NO FEE gut renovated building sits on a tree-lined street near all major train lines.
Large 2 bedroom apartment with floor to ceiling windows and breathtaking views. Both bedrooms will fit a king-size bed with space for more, plenty of closets and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Apartment amenities include washer & dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances including Dishwasher and microwave, stone counter-tops, split units, and 1,000 sf private roof deck.

Building Amenities:

Virtual doorman
Indoor parking spot available for additional $350 month
2 Large Storage units
Bike Storage
Private Roof Deck

THE NEIGHBORHOOD:
Whole Foods, Best Yet Market, Mess Hall, Double Dutch Coffee, Harlem Shake, Red Rooster, Pad Thai, Melba, Cafe Fredrick, Zumo, Row House, and so many more!
Close access to Target, Best Buy, Michael's, Burlington, and Home Depot

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 East 128th Street have any available units?
10 East 128th Street has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 East 128th Street have?
Some of 10 East 128th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 East 128th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 East 128th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 East 128th Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 East 128th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 10 East 128th Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 East 128th Street offers parking.
Does 10 East 128th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 East 128th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 East 128th Street have a pool?
No, 10 East 128th Street does not have a pool.
Does 10 East 128th Street have accessible units?
No, 10 East 128th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 East 128th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 East 128th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 10 East 128th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
148 West 10th Street
148 West 10th Street
New York, NY 10014
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Avalon Bowery Place
11 E 1st St
New York, NY 10003

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity