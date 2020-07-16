10 East 128th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman parking bike storage

Welcome this unique Brownstone in Harlem!

NO FEE gut renovated building sits on a tree-lined street near all major train lines.

Large 2 bedroom apartment with floor to ceiling windows and breathtaking views. Both bedrooms will fit a king-size bed with space for more, plenty of closets and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Apartment amenities include washer & dryer in unit, stainless steel appliances including Dishwasher and microwave, stone counter-tops, split units, and 1,000 sf private roof deck.



Building Amenities:



Virtual doorman

Indoor parking spot available for additional $350 month

2 Large Storage units

Bike Storage

Private Roof Deck



THE NEIGHBORHOOD:

Whole Foods, Best Yet Market, Mess Hall, Double Dutch Coffee, Harlem Shake, Red Rooster, Pad Thai, Melba, Cafe Fredrick, Zumo, Row House, and so many more!

Close access to Target, Best Buy, Michael's, Burlington, and Home Depot