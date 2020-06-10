All apartments in New York
1 Central Park West
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

1 Central Park West

1 Central Park West · (917) 565-5166
Location

1 Central Park West, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 23-D · Avail. now

$35,000

3 Bed · 5 Bath

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
doorman
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
valet service
Move right into this fully furnished unit.

Fresh off a multi-million dollar gut renovation by one of the top design teams in Manhattan, 23D is ready for the tenant seeking the highest quality home in Columbus Circle.

This incredible 3 bedroom home with 4.5 bathrooms is one of the most desirable, unique layouts one could imagine. The living room and two of the bedrooms feature corner windows with unobstructed views over Central Park, Columbus Circle, and the coveted Upper West Side. This is the only tower on Central Park West that features this unique exposure over two of Manhattan's most iconic destinations - Central Park and Columbus Circle.

The apartment has undergone an extensive gut renovation with premium finishes throughout. Each bathroom in the home was finished with honed carrera marble. The flooring is a high quality Hickory Wood from Carlisle flooring. All of the lighting and electrical are meticulously upgraded and inlaid throughout the custom ceiling mouldings. Lutron dimmers and shades are in each room, including blackout features in the bedrooms. The kitchen was upgraded with top of the line appliances and basaltina stone counters. No expense was spared.

The master suite uniquely features two full en suite private bathrooms for maximum privacy. There is a custom walk-in closet and corner exposure windows that are completely separate from the rest of the home.

1 Central Park West grants you access to a white glove experience, a 60-foot lap pool, newly renovated spa and fitness center, and a valet parking garage.

Minutes away you will find the comfort and greenery of Central Park, along with Lincoln Center, the Shops at Columbus Circle, and some of the best restaurants in Manhattan, including a Jean-Georges right in your new building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Central Park West have any available units?
1 Central Park West has a unit available for $35,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Central Park West have?
Some of 1 Central Park West's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Central Park West currently offering any rent specials?
1 Central Park West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Central Park West pet-friendly?
No, 1 Central Park West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 1 Central Park West offer parking?
Yes, 1 Central Park West does offer parking.
Does 1 Central Park West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Central Park West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Central Park West have a pool?
Yes, 1 Central Park West has a pool.
Does 1 Central Park West have accessible units?
No, 1 Central Park West does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Central Park West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Central Park West does not have units with dishwashers.
