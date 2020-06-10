Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities doorman gym parking pool garage hot tub valet service

Move right into this fully furnished unit.



Fresh off a multi-million dollar gut renovation by one of the top design teams in Manhattan, 23D is ready for the tenant seeking the highest quality home in Columbus Circle.



This incredible 3 bedroom home with 4.5 bathrooms is one of the most desirable, unique layouts one could imagine. The living room and two of the bedrooms feature corner windows with unobstructed views over Central Park, Columbus Circle, and the coveted Upper West Side. This is the only tower on Central Park West that features this unique exposure over two of Manhattan's most iconic destinations - Central Park and Columbus Circle.



The apartment has undergone an extensive gut renovation with premium finishes throughout. Each bathroom in the home was finished with honed carrera marble. The flooring is a high quality Hickory Wood from Carlisle flooring. All of the lighting and electrical are meticulously upgraded and inlaid throughout the custom ceiling mouldings. Lutron dimmers and shades are in each room, including blackout features in the bedrooms. The kitchen was upgraded with top of the line appliances and basaltina stone counters. No expense was spared.



The master suite uniquely features two full en suite private bathrooms for maximum privacy. There is a custom walk-in closet and corner exposure windows that are completely separate from the rest of the home.



1 Central Park West grants you access to a white glove experience, a 60-foot lap pool, newly renovated spa and fitness center, and a valet parking garage.



Minutes away you will find the comfort and greenery of Central Park, along with Lincoln Center, the Shops at Columbus Circle, and some of the best restaurants in Manhattan, including a Jean-Georges right in your new building.