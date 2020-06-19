All apartments in Brooklyn
629 Flatbush Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:30 AM

629 Flatbush Avenue

629 Flatbush Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

629 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Flatbush

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
elevator
concierge
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
lobby
media room
Stunning 3 bedroom apartment for rent in Prospect Lefferts Gardens. This great Prospect Lefferts Gardens home accepts pets (On approval), and in-unit washer/dryer. The building offers additional amenities, including: Fitness Facility, Attended Lobby, Concierge, Lounge, Children's playroom, Storage Available, Media Room, Doorman, Elevator, Pied-&agrave;-terre Allow, Parking Available, Bike Room. B,Q,S,2 and 5 trains are nearby! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Prospect Lefferts Gardens apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Flatbush Avenue have any available units?
629 Flatbush Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 629 Flatbush Avenue have?
Some of 629 Flatbush Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Flatbush Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
629 Flatbush Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Flatbush Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 629 Flatbush Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 629 Flatbush Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 629 Flatbush Avenue does offer parking.
Does 629 Flatbush Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 Flatbush Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Flatbush Avenue have a pool?
No, 629 Flatbush Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 629 Flatbush Avenue have accessible units?
No, 629 Flatbush Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Flatbush Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 629 Flatbush Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 629 Flatbush Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 629 Flatbush Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
