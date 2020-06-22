All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

61 Richardson Street · No Longer Available
Location

61 Richardson Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
pool
bike storage
Gorgeous Brand New 1br/1 bath located along McCarren Park w/WD, elevator, and RooftopDon't miss this phenomenal 1br in the premier rental building 1 corner away to Mccarren Park. The apartment itself features unmatched quality of construction, stylish modern finishes, and all the amenities desired. There is also a common shared roof deck with NYC and park views and indoor parking available. Steps to the park and pool and just a short walk to the Lorimer L and G train station, or a 10 minute walk to the Bedford L train station and the heart of the Northside, this apartment is not to be missed. Schedule a private viewing of this unique home today. DreamSpace3702

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 61 Richardson St. have any available units?
61 Richardson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 61 Richardson St. have?
Some of 61 Richardson St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 61 Richardson St. currently offering any rent specials?
61 Richardson St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 61 Richardson St. pet-friendly?
No, 61 Richardson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 61 Richardson St. offer parking?
Yes, 61 Richardson St. does offer parking.
Does 61 Richardson St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 61 Richardson St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 61 Richardson St. have a pool?
Yes, 61 Richardson St. has a pool.
Does 61 Richardson St. have accessible units?
No, 61 Richardson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 61 Richardson St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 61 Richardson St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 61 Richardson St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 61 Richardson St. has units with air conditioning.
