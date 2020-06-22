61 Richardson St.

Amenities

Gorgeous Brand New 1br/1 bath located along McCarren Park w/WD, elevator, and RooftopDon't miss this phenomenal 1br in the premier rental building 1 corner away to Mccarren Park. The apartment itself features unmatched quality of construction, stylish modern finishes, and all the amenities desired. There is also a common shared roof deck with NYC and park views and indoor parking available. Steps to the park and pool and just a short walk to the Lorimer L and G train station, or a 10 minute walk to the Bedford L train station and the heart of the Northside, this apartment is not to be missed. Schedule a private viewing of this unique home today. DreamSpace3702