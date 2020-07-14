/
/
/
Wagner College
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:43 PM
35 Apartments For Rent Near Wagner College
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
$
20 Units Available
Stapleton
Staten Island Urby
7 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$1,795
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
833 sqft
Step off the ferry and into your new favorite neighborhood. Urbys location on the North Shore makes it the perfect place to put down roots and keeps you close to what matters.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Tompkinsville
155 Bay Street, #LL
155 Bay St, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Tompkinsville
155 Bay Street
155 Bay Street, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1006 sqft
Most popular L-line Residence 5L is a stunning and expansive 2 bedroom/2 bath with two private terraces at The Pointe Condominium.
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Tompkinsville
80 Bay Street Landing
80 Bay Street Landing, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, secured and gated BAY STREET LANDING COMMUNITY offers this stunning and upgraded one bedroom, 1.5 baths and a78 sq.ft. Terrace. This is the largest of the one bedroom units within the building.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 02:35 PM
1 Unit Available
West Brighton
71 Broadway
71 Broadway, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$3,204
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$3204 studio in Financial District! This studio home features a large foyer, walk-in closet, large galley kitchen that opens to the living area, and large windows providing substantial natural light. Great northern views of city.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
New Brighton
95 Taft Ave, #1
95 Taft Ave, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
660 sqft
1st floor 3 bedroom apartment with 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, living room with galley kitchen and dining area, hardwood floors, steam radiator heat and shared yard. Available for immediate occupancy. Pets ok with owner approval.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Tompkinsville
89 Silver Lake Road
89 Silver Lake Road, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
3684 sqft
Beautiful completely renovated 3rd floor apartment with city views. 2 bedrooms plus a bonus room (perfect for an office or playroom). Huge front porch off living room. Commuters delight! Pet friendly.
1 of 7
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
South Beach
28 Vulcan St
28 Vulcan Street, Staten Island, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1200 sqft
Studio with large fenced backyard - Property Id: 100996 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom and granite kitchen counter. It is a fantastic location for convenient, easy access to shops, public transportation, and is close to the Verrazano bridge.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
South Beach
91 Oberlin Street
91 Oberlin Street, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2352 sqft
20250H-RECENTLY RENOVATED 2 BEDROOM APT. NEW KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, BRAND NEW BATHROOM. DRIVEWAY. CLOSE TO ALL.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Grasmere
75 Piedmont Ave
75 Piedmont Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
990 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom apt in a detached high ranch house near VZN Bridge, SIUH, all local and express buses, shopping, schools, and famous S.I. boardwalk. Washer and dryer inclusive. Recently renovated, and painted. Hardwood floors all around.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Stapleton
12 Laurel Avenue
12 Laurel Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
748 sqft
Step right into this recently renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home with over-sized back yard and a lovely porch overlooking a quiet street. Hardwood floors, laundry is located in the basement with newly updated boiler.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
West Brighton
35 Floyd Street
35 Floyd Street, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1680 sqft
20249H-AMAZING 3 BEDROOM APT. HARDWOOD FLOORS, CUSTOM KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BRAND NEW BATHROOMS. PLENTY OF STORAGE, NEW WASHER/DRYER IN BUILDING. CLOSE TO SHOPPING & TRANSPORTATION.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
West Brighton
177 Campbell Avenue
177 Campbell Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2479 sqft
20270H-AMAZING FULLY REDONE 3 BEDROOM APT. BRAND NEW KITCHEN, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, BRAND NEW BATHROOM, LARGE DECK /BALCONY. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND TRANSPORTATION.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Castleton Corners
85 Dongan Avenue
85 Dongan Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
845 sqft
Great area, walking distance to everything,
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Dongan Hills
240 Alter Avenue
240 Alter Ave, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2680 sqft
20289H-AMAZING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BA TH APT. IN DONGAN HILLS. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, PLENTY OF STORAGE SPACE, BALCONY. WALKING DISTANCE TO BUS OR TRAIN. CLOSE TO SHOPPING ETC.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
West Brighton
246 Elm Street
246 Elm Street, Staten Island, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1566 sqft
LARGE NEWLY RENOVATED. 3/4 BEDROOM, BRAND NEW KITCHEN, BALCONY, USE OF YARD AND WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Emerson Hill
353 Douglas Road
353 Douglas Road, Staten Island, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2310 sqft
SERENITY AWAITS YOU IN THIS UNIQUE & CHARMING COLONIAL LOCATED IN DESIRABLE EMERSON HILL - MAGNIFICENT VIEWS OF THE VERRANZO BRIDGE.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Dongan Hills
40 Seaview Ave.
40 Seaview Ave, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1300 sqft
Apartment on first floor which consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms, located in the heart of Dongan Hills. The apartment has a finished basement and car garage. Close to Dongan Hills train station, shopping, restaurants, and transportation.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Manor Heights
870 Manor Road
870 Manor Road, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1050 sqft
NEW RENTAL!!! NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENT IN PRIVATE HOUSE 3 BEDROOMS 1 BATH LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH SKYLIGHT NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS AND NEW CABINETS 3 LARGE BEDROOMS ALL FIT QUEEN BEDS WITH FURNITURE LARGE CLOSETS RENOVATED
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
New Brighton
95 Taft Ave, #2
95 Taft Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
660 sqft
2nd floor 4 bedroom apartment with 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom, living room with galley kitchen and dining area, hardwood floor and shared yard. 1 month rent, 1 month security deposit and broker fee required to secure lease.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 11:59 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside
1152 Victory Boulevard
1152 Victory Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
Studio
$2,300
1080 sqft
Prime Victory Boulevard Medical location in Sunnyside Staten Island for lease. It's approximately 1,080 SF. It features 9 rooms, 2 baths, 1 parking spot.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 10:00 AM
1 Unit Available
Stapleton
664 Bay Street
664 Bay Street, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
3375 sqft
Looking for a Manhattan loft style open concept vibe for your next abode, then look no further. This 2 bedroom, full bath with laundry completely renovated with quality high end finishes is for you.
1 of 7
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
St. George
71 Corson Avenue
71 Corson Avenue, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Staten Island Tompkinsville. Approx 900 sq. ft 2 bedroom apartment with eat in Kitchen, large pantry and plenty of space for cooking. The apartment has a large open livingroom and diningroom, entry foyer office and front outdoor porch.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Tompkinsville
26 Pine St
26 Pine Street, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
26 Pine St - Property Id: 265201 Newly renovated 3 bedroom on 2nd floor of private house available for rent. One month security deposit and first month rent required.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJ