183 Apartments for rent in West Hempstead, NY

Living in West Hempstead

Certainly the biggest attraction for residents here is the area's total lack of pretension. Parts of Long Island can be a bit, how shall we say it uppity? West Hempstead seems to be a breath of fresh air for folks who just want a kind and welcoming community where they don't have to worry about keeping up with the Joneses. Because the town occupies such a small space, there aren't really neighborhoods here - but you will find that houses near Hall's Pond Park are a bit bigger, many with sprawling yards, while the areas in the center of town offer more apartment complexes and townhouses, and therefore probably a better place to look for rentals. No matter where you end up, you'll be only 32 miles from Midtown Manhattan or about 50 minutes away by the Long Island Railroad, which stops right in town. So get ready to enjoy the wild ways of the Big Apple!