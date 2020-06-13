183 Apartments for rent in West Hempstead, NY📍
Welcome to West Hempstead, a charming enclave located in Nassau County, NY, just a short ride outside of New York City. It has a population of 18,862 according to the U.S. Census and occupies only 2.8 square miles of land. The town was pretty beat up by both Hurricane Irene and Hurricane Sandy, but its residents are resilient folks and got back on their feet in no time. Its location is desirable to people in search of property rentals close to New York City yet it is still a safe and comfortable community.
Okay, so finding home rentals here won't be the cheapest. But there are some good deals to be found and certainly a lot to appreciate about the area if you're looking for a rental apartment in this part of the state. The area has a high concentration of small- to medium-size homes, but you can also find the odd apartment complex here and there. If renting is your game plan, leave a little extra time to look -- you shouldn't have any trouble scoring a pad if you take a month or so to feel out the options.
What You'll Need
Basically, you're going to need a binder filled with all the necessary documents: your rental application, pay stubs, bank statements, letter of employment, references, credit report, letter from your mother (hey, wouldn't hurt) and a copy of your ID. If you're planning to bring any pets along with you, get the paperwork for them in order as well, or they will literally be stuck in the dog house! If you have everything in order before you start looking, your apartment hunt will go much more smoothly, and your landlord will be all the more grateful. Oh, and don't forget to bring your handy dandy checkbook! That's an essential part of landing a sweet rental.
Certainly the biggest attraction for residents here is the area's total lack of pretension. Parts of Long Island can be a bit, how shall we say it uppity? West Hempstead seems to be a breath of fresh air for folks who just want a kind and welcoming community where they don't have to worry about keeping up with the Joneses. Because the town occupies such a small space, there aren't really neighborhoods here - but you will find that houses near Hall's Pond Park are a bit bigger, many with sprawling yards, while the areas in the center of town offer more apartment complexes and townhouses, and therefore probably a better place to look for rentals. No matter where you end up, you'll be only 32 miles from Midtown Manhattan or about 50 minutes away by the Long Island Railroad, which stops right in town. So get ready to enjoy the wild ways of the Big Apple!