183 Apartments for rent in West Hempstead, NY

Moving to West Hempstead

Okay, so finding home rentals here won't be the cheapest. But there are some good deals to be found and certainly a lot to appreciate about the area if you're looking for a rental apartment in this part of the state. The area has a high concentration of small- to medium-size homes, but you can also find the odd apartment complex here and there. If renting is your game plan, leave a little extra time to look -- you shouldn't have any trouble scoring a pad if you take a month or so to feel out the options.

What You'll Need

Basically, you're going to need a binder filled with all the necessary documents: your rental application, pay stubs, bank statements, letter of employment, references, credit report, letter from your mother (hey, wouldn't hurt) and a copy of your ID. If you're planning to bring any pets along with you, get the paperwork for them in order as well, or they will literally be stuck in the dog house! If you have everything in order before you start looking, your apartment hunt will go much more smoothly, and your landlord will be all the more grateful. Oh, and don't forget to bring your handy dandy checkbook! That's an essential part of landing a sweet rental.