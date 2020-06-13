Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:04 PM

183 Apartments for rent in West Hempstead, NY

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
West Hempstead
1 Unit Available
111 Arden Boulevard
111 Arden Boulevard, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,650
599 sqft
second floor, small, one bedroom, clean apartment in the house, v nice area.
Results within 1 mile of West Hempstead

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
40 W Marshall St 1&2
40 West Marshall Street, Hempstead, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
1500 sqft
Unit 1&2 Available 07/01/20 40 W. Marshall St. - Property Id: 300751 This Home on W Marshall St, Hempstead, NY is a furnished, single family home that contains 1,500 sq ft and was built in 1951. It contains 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
191 Main St
191 Main Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$5,900
5000 sqft
Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant - Property Id: 173760 Entire Building For Rent Former Restaurant With All Equipment And Office Space Landlord Renting Entire Building Tenant Can Sub Divide And Sub Lease Unique Opportunity 2 Stories And

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
65 Allen St
65 Allen Street, Hempstead, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
WHOLE HOUSE 4 B/R 1 BATH OKAY FOR DAYCARE - Property Id: 186487 Beautifully Renovated Cape On Tree Line Street. Cozy Living Room, Beautiful Formal Dining Room, Great Eat In Kitchen, Full Basement For Storage And Utilities.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Garden City
1 Unit Available
25 Hilton Avenue
25 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
6 Bedrooms
$15,999
Magnificently Restored To It's Original Taste of Elegant s-2019, Calcutta Marble Entry With Sweeping Staircase. Formal Living Rm/Fpl. & Dining. Custom Kitchen Center Isle High End Appl's. Butler's Pantry W/Sub-Zero Refrig /Freezer & Your-Wine Refrig.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Rockville Centre
1 Unit Available
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,499
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
272 Courthouse Road
272 Courthouse Rd, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Large, open and immaculately kept 2 bedroom apartment in Franklin Square schools. Quiet location just outside of NYC border and conveniently located near all major roads, public transportation, shopping and schools.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Garden City
1 Unit Available
111 Seventh Street
111 7th Street, Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,990
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Doorman Building In The Heart of Garden City, Stylishly Renovated 1 Br/1Bath Condo Located on First Floor of Elevator Building, Open Floor Plan, Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops and Stainless Steel Appliances, Ample Closets.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
South Hempstead
1 Unit Available
1027 Long Beach Rd
1027 Long Beach Road, South Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Clean, Spacious and Comfortable second floor apt.. Fresh paint and carpets. Private use of Driveway and Front Door Entrance. Large living room could fit a formal dining area too. EIK, Large bathroom with a tub/shower.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Garden City South
1 Unit Available
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Garden City
1 Unit Available
100 Hilton Avenue
100 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
Move-in ready. Completely renovated unit features open kitchen w/high end stainless appliances & new, efficient vent for cooktop, marble baths, hardwood floors, custom moldings & recessed lighting.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
4 Windsor Parkway
4 Windsor Parkway, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
Beautifully renovated whole cape style house rental (excludes basement). Large eat-in-kitchen/dining area, living room with new flooring, 2 bedrooms, with large family room and spa like bath.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
65 Hilbert St
65 Hilbert Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
Renovated 2nd Floor Apartment. Large Master Bedroom. Large Eat-In-Kitchen. Large Living Room/Dining Area. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Easy Street Parking On Quiet Tree-Lined Block. Heat and Water Included. Tenant pays Gas Cooking and Electric.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Hempstead
1 Unit Available
7 Taft Ave
7 Taft Avenue, Hempstead, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful first floor, 3 bedrooms, one bathroom, nice size kitchen, newly painted bedrooms and living room bright apartment, use of the yard. Close to all

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Franklin Square
1 Unit Available
342 Harrison Street
342 Harrison Street, Franklin Square, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home In Franklin Square Schools. Large EIK W/ SS Appliances, Dishwasher, Hardwood Floors, Use Of Yard, Shed & Washer/Dryer. Close to Polk St. School. High School is Carey. No Smoking, No Pets. ONLY 30 Minutes From Manhattan.
Results within 5 miles of West Hempstead
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
16 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,307
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,727
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,640
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,530
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,610
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Valley Stream
2 Units Available
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,597
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,378
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Mineola
4 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Malverne
1 Unit Available
180 Rolling St
180 Rolling Street, Malverne, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2175 sqft
3 br house for rent - Property Id: 250285 Totally Renovated Home w/ All High-End Upgrades! This Home Boasts a Custom Kitchen w/ Quartz Ctrps/ SS Appls (Frig w/ Wifi), 2 Brand New Baths (1 w/ Jacuzzi & 1 w/ Body Jets), Living Rm w/ Fpl, 3 Huge Bdrms

Median Rent in West Hempstead

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in West Hempstead is $1,954, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,327.
Studio
$1,759
1 Bed
$1,954
2 Beds
$2,327
3+ Beds
$3,001
City GuideWest Hempstead
The NY Times has described Hempstead as having an "Everybody Loves Raymond" appeal.

Welcome to West Hempstead, a charming enclave located in Nassau County, NY, just a short ride outside of New York City. It has a population of 18,862 according to the U.S. Census and occupies only 2.8 square miles of land. The town was pretty beat up by both Hurricane Irene and Hurricane Sandy, but its residents are resilient folks and got back on their feet in no time. Its location is desirable to people in search of property rentals close to New York City yet it is still a safe and comfortable community.

Moving to West Hempstead

Okay, so finding home rentals here won't be the cheapest. But there are some good deals to be found and certainly a lot to appreciate about the area if you're looking for a rental apartment in this part of the state. The area has a high concentration of small- to medium-size homes, but you can also find the odd apartment complex here and there. If renting is your game plan, leave a little extra time to look -- you shouldn't have any trouble scoring a pad if you take a month or so to feel out the options.

What You'll Need

Basically, you're going to need a binder filled with all the necessary documents: your rental application, pay stubs, bank statements, letter of employment, references, credit report, letter from your mother (hey, wouldn't hurt) and a copy of your ID. If you're planning to bring any pets along with you, get the paperwork for them in order as well, or they will literally be stuck in the dog house! If you have everything in order before you start looking, your apartment hunt will go much more smoothly, and your landlord will be all the more grateful. Oh, and don't forget to bring your handy dandy checkbook! That's an essential part of landing a sweet rental.

Living in West Hempstead

Certainly the biggest attraction for residents here is the area's total lack of pretension. Parts of Long Island can be a bit, how shall we say it uppity? West Hempstead seems to be a breath of fresh air for folks who just want a kind and welcoming community where they don't have to worry about keeping up with the Joneses. Because the town occupies such a small space, there aren't really neighborhoods here - but you will find that houses near Hall's Pond Park are a bit bigger, many with sprawling yards, while the areas in the center of town offer more apartment complexes and townhouses, and therefore probably a better place to look for rentals. No matter where you end up, you'll be only 32 miles from Midtown Manhattan or about 50 minutes away by the Long Island Railroad, which stops right in town. So get ready to enjoy the wild ways of the Big Apple!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in West Hempstead?
In West Hempstead, the median rent is $1,759 for a studio, $1,954 for a 1-bedroom, $2,327 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,001 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in West Hempstead, check out our monthly West Hempstead Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around West Hempstead?
Some of the colleges located in the West Hempstead area include LIU Brooklyn, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Metropolitan College of New York, Columbia University in the City of New York, and Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to West Hempstead?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Hempstead from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Yonkers.

