Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

575 3rd Street

575 3rd Street · (718) 832-4155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

575 3rd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Park Slope

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5D · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
1200 SQFT 2 BEDS ON 3RD STREET BETWEEN 8 & PPW, Beautifully Renovated * Spacious and Bright Two Bedroom home in Center Slope on PRIME Park block ! This apartment features Prewar Charm, hardwood floors, high ceilings, Modern NEW kitchen w/ dishwasher and Modern new bathroom. Sunny Open Living room / Dining Room, Large bedroom layouts, stunning views! Tons of closet space. VIEWS of Quintessential Brooklyn Brownstones and more from every room ! Well maintained Prewar, elevator building with live-in Super. PROSPECT PARK, restaurants/ cafes, amenities galore, close to transportation, all Park Slope has to offer A true VALUE ! Available now ! Sorry, No Dog building, Cats ok. Email me for a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 575 3rd Street have any available units?
575 3rd Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 575 3rd Street have?
Some of 575 3rd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 575 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
575 3rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 575 3rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 575 3rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 575 3rd Street offer parking?
No, 575 3rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 575 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 575 3rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 575 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 575 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 575 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 575 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 575 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 575 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 575 3rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 575 3rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
