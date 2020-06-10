575 3rd Street

Amenities

1200 SQFT 2 BEDS ON 3RD STREET BETWEEN 8 & PPW, Beautifully Renovated * Spacious and Bright Two Bedroom home in Center Slope on PRIME Park block ! This apartment features Prewar Charm, hardwood floors, high ceilings, Modern NEW kitchen w/ dishwasher and Modern new bathroom. Sunny Open Living room / Dining Room, Large bedroom layouts, stunning views! Tons of closet space. VIEWS of Quintessential Brooklyn Brownstones and more from every room ! Well maintained Prewar, elevator building with live-in Super. PROSPECT PARK, restaurants/ cafes, amenities galore, close to transportation, all Park Slope has to offer A true VALUE ! Available now ! Sorry, No Dog building, Cats ok. Email me for a showing today.