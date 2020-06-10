All apartments in Brooklyn
436 Willoughby Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

436 Willoughby Avenue

436 Willoughby Avenue · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

436 Willoughby Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-3 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FULLY FURNISHED ~ Flexible Lease Terms ~ Walk-up two flights to this beautifully renovated, loft like two-bedroom one-bath apartment in prime Bed-Stuy! The property features a proper windowed foyer with a coat closet, extra high ceilings, excellent natural light, large oversized windows & beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The open kitchen features updated stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Each bedroom is evenly sized with enough space for a Queen sized bed, additional furniture and its own closet. The renovated bathroom is conveniently accessible from the spacious living room. G/A/C trains nearby, groceries, shopping, restaurants, parks, CitiBike hub on the block and 22 minute commute to midtown. Quick and Easy Approval Process, Guarantors Permitted, extra storage available, Pets Case by Case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 Willoughby Avenue have any available units?
436 Willoughby Avenue has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 436 Willoughby Avenue have?
Some of 436 Willoughby Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 436 Willoughby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
436 Willoughby Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 Willoughby Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 436 Willoughby Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 436 Willoughby Avenue offer parking?
No, 436 Willoughby Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 436 Willoughby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 Willoughby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 Willoughby Avenue have a pool?
No, 436 Willoughby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 436 Willoughby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 436 Willoughby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 436 Willoughby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 436 Willoughby Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 436 Willoughby Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 436 Willoughby Avenue has units with air conditioning.
