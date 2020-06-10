436 Willoughby Avenue

Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED ~ Flexible Lease Terms ~ Walk-up two flights to this beautifully renovated, loft like two-bedroom one-bath apartment in prime Bed-Stuy! The property features a proper windowed foyer with a coat closet, extra high ceilings, excellent natural light, large oversized windows & beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The open kitchen features updated stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Each bedroom is evenly sized with enough space for a Queen sized bed, additional furniture and its own closet. The renovated bathroom is conveniently accessible from the spacious living room. G/A/C trains nearby, groceries, shopping, restaurants, parks, CitiBike hub on the block and 22 minute commute to midtown. Quick and Easy Approval Process, Guarantors Permitted, extra storage available, Pets Case by Case.