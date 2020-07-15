All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 330 Wythe Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
330 Wythe Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

330 Wythe Avenue

330 Wythe Avenue · (718) 422-2502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

330 Wythe Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4K · Avail. now

$8,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome to the coolest loft in Williamsburg!!!! This stunning Esquire Building loft features 20 ft. double height ceilings, exposed brick, poured concrete floors and has full city and river views. The open kitchen contains an industrial 6 burner chefs stove and a brushed aluminum refrigerator w/ filtered water. In addition, there are 2 full bathrooms, the master has an open plan soaking tub, plus a washer/dryer in the unit. You will not find a cooler loft on the market and the location is simply amazing. Available for August 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Wythe Avenue have any available units?
330 Wythe Avenue has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 330 Wythe Avenue have?
Some of 330 Wythe Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 Wythe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
330 Wythe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Wythe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 330 Wythe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 330 Wythe Avenue offer parking?
No, 330 Wythe Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 330 Wythe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Wythe Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Wythe Avenue have a pool?
No, 330 Wythe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 330 Wythe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 330 Wythe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Wythe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Wythe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Wythe Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Wythe Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 330 Wythe Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity