330 Wythe Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome to the coolest loft in Williamsburg!!!! This stunning Esquire Building loft features 20 ft. double height ceilings, exposed brick, poured concrete floors and has full city and river views. The open kitchen contains an industrial 6 burner chefs stove and a brushed aluminum refrigerator w/ filtered water. In addition, there are 2 full bathrooms, the master has an open plan soaking tub, plus a washer/dryer in the unit. You will not find a cooler loft on the market and the location is simply amazing. Available for August 1st.