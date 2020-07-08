293 Ashland Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge doorman elevator gym green community parking bike storage media room valet service

Remarkable studio apartment for rent in Fort Greene. This great Fort Greene home accepts pets (Cats and dogs), and in-unit washer/dryer. The building offers additional amenities, including: Concierge, Virtual Doorman, Green Building, Storage Available, Media Room, Doorman, Elevator, Parking Available, Full-time Doorman, Community Recreat, Gym, Live-in Super, Bike Room, Package Room, Cold Storage. 2,3,4,5,B,N,R,D,G,C and C trains are nearby! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Fort Greene apartment before your competitors do!