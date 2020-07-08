All apartments in Brooklyn
293 Ashland Place
293 Ashland Place

293 Ashland Place · (347) 422-0856
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

293 Ashland Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
gym
green community
elevator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
green community
parking
bike storage
media room
valet service
Remarkable studio apartment for rent in Fort Greene. This great Fort Greene home accepts pets (Cats and dogs), and in-unit washer/dryer. The building offers additional amenities, including: Concierge, Virtual Doorman, Green Building, Storage Available, Media Room, Doorman, Elevator, Parking Available, Full-time Doorman, Community Recreat, Gym, Live-in Super, Bike Room, Package Room, Cold Storage. 2,3,4,5,B,N,R,D,G,C and C trains are nearby! Call, text or email today to see this excellent Fort Greene apartment before your competitors do!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 Ashland Place have any available units?
293 Ashland Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 293 Ashland Place have?
Some of 293 Ashland Place's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 Ashland Place currently offering any rent specials?
293 Ashland Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 Ashland Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 293 Ashland Place is pet friendly.
Does 293 Ashland Place offer parking?
Yes, 293 Ashland Place offers parking.
Does 293 Ashland Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 293 Ashland Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 Ashland Place have a pool?
No, 293 Ashland Place does not have a pool.
Does 293 Ashland Place have accessible units?
No, 293 Ashland Place does not have accessible units.
Does 293 Ashland Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 293 Ashland Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 293 Ashland Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 293 Ashland Place does not have units with air conditioning.
