atlantic highlands
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:30 AM
312 Apartments for rent in Atlantic Highlands, NJ📍
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
6 3rd Avenue
6 3rd Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
Studio
$1,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, Location! Walk to downtown and the Sea Streak ferry from this recently renovated studio apartment. New kitchen and bath. Pets considered.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
34 1/2 South Avenue
34 1/2 South Ave, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1130 sqft
WINTER RENTAL-Want to get away for the season? Just a ferry ride away from NYC, this 3 bedroom single family is available for a 10 month rental starting September 8, 2020. The home comes fully furnished.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Highlands
98 First Avenue
98 1st Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
High visibility professional office, located in the central business district of Atlantic Highlands. This unit is furnished and ready for clients ASAP.
Results within 1 mile of Atlantic Highlands
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Highlands
313 Shore Drive
313 Shore Drive, Highlands, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
This Lovely Charming Unit has 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, and 2 half baths. Balcony off master bedroom. Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters and baths. Extra room behind garage and can be used as an entertainment room and has back yard/garden.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Highlands
1 Scenic Drive
1 Scenic Drive, Highlands, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hi-rise living at its most convenient! Ideally located minutes to NYC ferry, sandy beaches along the Atlantic Ocean, & shopping! Beautifully renovated common areas, including club room w/unsurpassed views of the bay, ocean & NYC skyline,
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
235 Lakeside Drive
235 Lakeside Drive, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath cottage located on a quiet street in the desirable town of Atlantic Highlands. You can settle your family right in as this home has been maintained in excellent condition.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Highlands
330 Shore Drive
330 Shore Drive, Highlands, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome home to this bright and airy second floor unit located in the desirable Bayview Condominium complex! This beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit boasts an open concept floor plan with ocean views and a recently renovated kitchen and new flooring
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Highlands
324 Shore Drive
324 Shore Drive, Highlands, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SUNNY CREAM PUFF of a rental, painted in beach turquoise with bright white moldings, new carpeting, SECOND FLOOR one bedroom, one bath with balcony, big picture window, open LR, DR, and sliders to BALCONY AND with a GREAT water view! Move in
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
19 Brianna Court
19 Brianna Court, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3067 sqft
Seeking a luxury lifestyle by the shore? On a rare tranquil private premium lot sits this 3000-sq ft brick colonial with 2-story foyer 4 bedrooms w a den plus a full basement. 9'ceiling on the 1st floor 2 zone AC and heat.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
106 Delaware Ave
106 Delaware Avenue, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
872 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Just minutes from the beach, shopping, and several dining options, this bright and airy home is just the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.
1 of 12
Last updated August 16 at 10:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Leonardo
47 Burlington Avenue
47 Burlington Avenue, Leonardo, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Charming 1 BR, in turn of Century Victorian, with views of Sandy Hook Bay. Windowed turret , overlooking water, serves as dining area. Kitchen w/ quartz counters, glass cabinetry & dishwasher. Limestone bath w/dome ceiling. Hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Atlantic Highlands
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
2 Units Available
Red Bank
Red Bank Terrace
275 Spring Street, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
808 sqft
Red Bank Terrace offers spacious one and two bedroom apartments featuring hardwood floors, ceiling fans, garages, and walk-in closets to name a few.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
North Middletown
12 Passaic Street
12 Passaic Street, North Middletown, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
Nice Cape with Four bedrooms & 2 full baths. Large dining room & living room combo with laminate flooring. Eat-in kitchen with built in booth. One bedroom with new carpet and full bath downstairs. Three bedrooms and full bath upstairs.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
7 Rosalie Avenue
7 Rosalie Avenue, Rumson, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,999
Charming 4 bedroom Cape Cod on a quiet street close to schools, beach, town and ferry! Kitchen updated in 2020 with new white cabinets, counter-tops, micro. Also, interior painted in 2020.
1 of 34
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
118 Lexington Court
118 Lexington Court, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1210 sqft
Beautiful appointed Terrace 200 end unit.Spacious eat in kitchen with a large quartz bar top open to the living/dining area, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Wood like laminate floors in living and dining room. Updated baths.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
1382 Ocean Avenue
1382 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fall/Winter rental across the street from the beach and on the river. Walk to several nearby restaurants or to center of town. Clean and contempoary with firelplace, laundry, smart Tv, pullout in living room
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
1187 Ocean Avenue
1187 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
864 sqft
WINTER/SPRING RENTAL - Unit 2 - Available September 15, 2020 Until May 15, 2021. Updated First Floor One Bedroom Furnished Condo In Ocean Ridge, An Oceanfront Complex For $1700 Per Month.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Fair Haven
84 Battin Road
84 Battin Road, Fair Haven, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
1 sqft
This is the one! AMAZING opportunity to rent a fantastic ranch nestled on one of Fair Havens most coveted streets! Ready for IMMEDIATE occupancy! Featuring expansive great room w/ custom built ins and handsome wood burning fireplace, 2 generous
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
1 Osborne Place
1 Osborne Place, Sea Bright, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
830 sqft
Perfect Summer getaway! Enjoy local summer down the Shore!Centrally located! Kitchen with stainless steel appliances,granite counters,ceramic floors & updated bathroom.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Sea Bright
610 Ocean Avenue
610 Ocean Avenue, Sea Bright, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
Spend Local's summer in Sea Bright. Beautiful ocean view 4 bedroom winter rental available Sept 15, located directly across from the beach. Spacious duplex home with 4 baths, driveway for parking.
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
11 Wharf Avenue
11 Wharf Avenue, Red Bank, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
In the heart of Red Bank, steps away from marina, parks all the shopping and restaurants and vibrant cultural life...
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
5 Maplewood Avenue
5 Maplewood Avenue, Rumson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1321 sqft
Fully furnished winter rental. What a location..... Short Stroll down to the beautiful Navesink River & charming downtown shops & restaurants. 3 bedrooms, 2/1/2 baths, covered front porch & 1 car garage.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
34 Linden Place
34 Linden Pl, Red Bank, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Situated in the heart of Red Bank's resurgence is this charming colonial style home. Inside, enjoy hardwood floors, sun-filled rooms and character. Outside, the patio has an inviting cafe-like feel. Convenient.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
2 Manor Drive
2 Manor Drive, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
673 sqft
Recently painted; newer Kitchen counter & floor; newer carpeting in BR; refinished oak flooring in LR & Dining area; storage unit in basement; washer-dryer in the unit. Assigned parking space #89.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Apartment Rentals in Atlantic Highlands start at $1,100/month.
Some of the colleges located in the Atlantic Highlands area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, Monmouth University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, and CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Atlantic Highlands from include New York, Brooklyn, Bronx, Queens, and Jersey City.
