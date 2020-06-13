232 Apartments for rent in Keansburg, NJ

/
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:47 PM
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
69 Seabreeze Way
69 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 Bedroom 1 Bath (2 Bonus Rooms) - Property Id: 282542 2 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 Bonus Rooms Section 8 Welcome Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282542 Property Id 282542 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5824488)
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
71 Maple Avenue
71 Maple Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Rentals delight & available for immediate occupancy! Unpack & move right into this 3 bedroom & 1 bath home in Matawan, NJ! This spacious home offers an open-concept design with hardwood floors, new paint, and plenty of natural sunlight throughout
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
156 Seeley Avenue
156 Seeley Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
DUPLEX STYLE 2 FAMILY - RECENTLY UPDATED - 3 BEDROOM WITH DRIVEWAY AND PRIVATE REAR YARD - WALKING DISTANCE TO MASS TRANSIT AND SANDY BEACHES
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
213 Main Street
213 Main Street, Keansburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
GREAT SIZE 1 BEDROOM CONDO FOR RENT - STEPS TO MASS TRANSIT AND CLOSE TO GORGEOUS SANDY BEACHES - LARGE LIVING ROOM OPENS TO DINING ROOM - GOOD SIZE BEDROOM - FULL BATH AND STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
66 Beaconlight Avenue
66 Beacon Light Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
RENOVATED AND RAISED - 2 BEDROOM WITH GARAGE AND FULL BASEMENT - WALKING DISTANCE TO MASS TRANSIT AND SANDY BEACHES
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
75 Carr Avenue
75 Carr Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1296 sqft
Welcome to this 2 BR 1.5 Bath freshly painted townhome boasting 1300 sf of living space. Your own fenced yard with paver patio. Formal living and dining rooms. Half bath conveniently located on first floor.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
301 Main Street
301 Main Street, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
HOUSE FOR RENT WITH DRIVEWAY AND REAR YARD - 3 BEDROOM RANCH STYLE HOME W/ WALK-UP ATTIC - STEPS TO STORES AND MASS TRANSIT - SECTION 8 ACCEPTED
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
80 Seabreeze Way
80 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Spacious Lower Level Rental In Keansburg. Three Bedrooms, One Full Bath With Washer And Dryer For Your Convenience. Backyard Access As Well. Close To Beaches, Downtown Keansburg, Shopping, GSP & More! Credit Report, 1.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
135 Beachway Avenue
135 Beachway Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3198 sqft
Furnished, annual rental. Energy efficient, smart home located across the street from the beach. Breathtaking, unobstructed views of the NYC skyline and Raritan Bay. Generous size rooms with hardwood floors throughout. Formal living and dining rooms.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
25 Oceanview Avenue
25 Oceanview Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
COMPLETELY RENOVATED INSIDE & OUT! BRAND NEW KITCHEN FLOORS, ALL BRAND NEW WALL TO WALL CARPET IN LIVING ROOM & BEDROOMS! BRAND NEW APPLIANCES. WASHER & DRYER HOOK UP. EXTRA EXTERIOR STORAGE ROUGHLY 12X12. VERY LIGHT & BRIGHT ON THE INSIDE.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
19 Manning Place
19 Manning Place, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
HOUSE FOR RENT WITH GREAT SIZE REAR YARD - 3 BEDROOM COLONIAL W/ FULL BASEMENT - LOTS OF LIVING SPACE - WALKING DISTANCE TO MASS TRANSIT AND SANDY BEACHES
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
41 Seabreeze Way
41 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
For Rent! Hurry to this 3 story 0ne car garage home located in the up and coming area of keansburg which features 3 bedrooms with walk-in closets, 1.5 Bath,. Walk up to the living room which leads to an open porch.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2 Washington Avenue
2 Washington Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2 Washington Avenue in Keansburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
72 Willis Avenue
72 Willis Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
LARGE THREE BEDROOM UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR. NEW CARPET IN LIVING ROOM AND HALLWAY. FRESHLY PAINTED. BIG YARD
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
182 Seabreeze Way
182 Seabreeze Way, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
672 sqft
***Pending Executed Lease 5/23Charming 3-BR cottage ready for rent! The budding, rejuvenating shore town of Keansburg welcomes you! On the outskirts of town, this home sits 2-blocks from a marina and a short distance to the beach.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
81 Ramsey Avenue
81 Ramsey Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2135 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 4/5 Bedroom Single Family Home with Living Room, Huge Tiled Family Room, Large Eat-In Kitchen, Laundry Room, Full Bath and 3 Bedrooms on the First Floor~2nd Floor has a Play Room/Second Family Room Bedroom and Bonus Room plus
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
76 Willis Avenue
76 Willis Avenue, Keansburg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom on the second floor of a two family home. Painting and polished wood floors just completed. Washer Dryer hook up , All newer appliances , lighting and fans. Located near the HS and a short distance from Forest Park.
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
5 Units Available
Green Grove Terrace
99 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,360
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Green Grove . . . Just minutes from the beach and amusement park, and within walking distance to many shopping centers.
Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
3 Units Available
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
848 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
Port Monmouth
1 Unit Available
53 Essex Street
53 Essex Street, Port Monmouth, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1664 sqft
Beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 1 bath home with a bonus room/office space is ready for a new family! This home is located in a quiet neighborhood close to shopping, beaches and GSP. Make this great home yours!
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
64 7th Street
64 Seventh Street, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled, spacious 1 Bedroom apartment in lovely Hazlet! call today for your private viewing. Fantastic backyard and plenty of parking!
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
346 Beverly Drive
346 Beverly Drive, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful single family home with fully fenced in yard is located within one mile of beach, shopping and playgrounds. Washer and dryer included. Central air. Flexibility with move in date. Also listed for sale.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
231 Atlantic Street
231 Atlantic Street, Keyport, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
968 sqft
Great rental in Keyport. Spacious home offering an upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom unit located in building B on the lower level in Gateway Park.Home includes breakfast bar in large kitchen, spacious dining area, comfortable living room space.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1 Fulton Street
1 Fulton Street, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1032 sqft
Fantastic rental....will not last!! You WILL NOT find a rental that looks like this! You will love this upgraded 2 bedroom single family home.
The average rent price for Keansburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,970.
Some of the colleges located in the Keansburg area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Keansburg from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Jersey City, and Newark.