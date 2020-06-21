All apartments in Paradise
3235 Lubec Valley
3235 Lubec Valley

3235 East Lubec Valley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3235 East Lubec Valley Lane, Paradise, NV 89074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Upgraded home with cathedral ceiling entry and living room; oak staircase banister; kitchen island with granite counter tops and tile flooring; master bedroom downstairs; double-sided fireplace; washer; dryer; stainless steel fridge and sink; mud sink in laundry room; 3 car garage; covered patio with fans; fans in all bedrooms; mature dogs okay (no puppies).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3235 Lubec Valley have any available units?
3235 Lubec Valley doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paradise, NV.
What amenities does 3235 Lubec Valley have?
Some of 3235 Lubec Valley's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3235 Lubec Valley currently offering any rent specials?
3235 Lubec Valley isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3235 Lubec Valley pet-friendly?
Yes, 3235 Lubec Valley is pet friendly.
Does 3235 Lubec Valley offer parking?
Yes, 3235 Lubec Valley does offer parking.
Does 3235 Lubec Valley have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3235 Lubec Valley offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3235 Lubec Valley have a pool?
No, 3235 Lubec Valley does not have a pool.
Does 3235 Lubec Valley have accessible units?
No, 3235 Lubec Valley does not have accessible units.
Does 3235 Lubec Valley have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3235 Lubec Valley has units with dishwashers.
Does 3235 Lubec Valley have units with air conditioning?
No, 3235 Lubec Valley does not have units with air conditioning.
