3235 Lubec Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Upgraded home with cathedral ceiling entry and living room; oak staircase banister; kitchen island with granite counter tops and tile flooring; master bedroom downstairs; double-sided fireplace; washer; dryer; stainless steel fridge and sink; mud sink in laundry room; 3 car garage; covered patio with fans; fans in all bedrooms; mature dogs okay (no puppies).