Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Silverado Ranch, Paradise, NV

Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
48 Units Available
Copper Creek
9490 Bermuda Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1191 sqft
Tucked into a quiet area but still close to I-15 and I-215. This 26-acre campus features fully furnished apartments with short-term lease options. On-site fitness center, pool, and spa.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
21 Units Available
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,209
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1390 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring dark wood cabinets, quartz countertops, and bathrooms with large soaking tubs and dual vanities. Close to fine dining, golfing and Las Vegas nightlife.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
Positano
10115 Jeffreys St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,113
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Positano offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to I-215 makes for a short trip to the airport and south Strip employment centers.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Parkway at Silverado Ranch
10192 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1148 sqft
Welcome home to Parkway at Silverado Ranch! Our community will pamper you with elegant, contemporary-styled living, that is very affordable.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
6 Units Available
Ascent at Silverado Apartments
10175 Spencer St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,165
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to delicious dining options such as BJ's Crepe Expectations and Fireside Restaurant and Tavern. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and extra storage. Sparkling swimming pool and BBQ/grill area.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
9 Units Available
Amalfi
2750 W Wigwam Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amalfi in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
28 Units Available
Evolve
3140 St Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,152
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,048
1390 sqft
With a resort pool, cabanas and a gaming center, this gated community is packed with amenities. Residents enjoy private balconies, large soaking tubs and stainless-steel appliances. It's also just a short drive from Beltway Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
33 Units Available
Trend
240 E Silverado Ranch Blvd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
Live a life worth sharing at Trend!. Our modern and stylish one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV, will help you begin a life of luxurious living.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
7 Units Available
The Pearl at St. Rose
10250 Spencer Street, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1072 sqft
Newly renovated apartment community with a pool, a remodeled gym, and a picnic area. Interiors feature wood-like floors, covered parking, and private outdoor spaces. Minutes to St. Rose Hospital and the Las Vegas Strip.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
562 Candy Mint Ave
562 Candy Mint Avenue, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1188 sqft
562 Candy Mint Ave Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom & 2.5 bathroom house with a 1 car attached garage. Home includes custom cabinets and accent moldings.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10245 S MARYLAND PKWY #2186
10245 South Maryland Parkway, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
POOLSIDE 2 BEDROOM CONDO - SILVERADO RANCH! - POOLSIDE 2ND FLOOR CONDO - GATED COMMUNITY IN SILVERADO RANCH, TASTEFUL MULTI TONE PAINT, NEW CARPET, 2 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN, HIGH CEILINGS, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, MICROWAVE, CEILING FANS, AND BLINDS,

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10245 S Maryland Pkwy #110 Building #1
10245 S Maryland Pkwy, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1188 sqft
10245 S Maryland Pkwy #110 Building #1 Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath ground floor unit in gated community in Silverado Ranch! - Property Currently being remodelled.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1554 Tillman Falls Ave.
1554 East Tillman Falls Avenue, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1507 sqft
SW Three bedroom in gated community. - Three bedroom home in very well maintained gated southwest community with community pool/spa and park.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1156 Coral Rainbow Ave
1156 Coral Rainbow Avenue, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1580 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5910055)

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9852 Snowy Canyon Ct.
9852 Snowy Canyon Court, Paradise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2968 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom with POOL! - Beautiful 5 bedroom home with 3 full baths, over sized lot & a sparkling pool! Spacious living area. Kitchen includes white cabinets, all appliances, and an island. Carpet and Wood flooring throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9267 Alpine Bliss St.
9267 Alpine Bliss Street, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1557 sqft
Turn key ready townhouse - All the bells and whistles in place. Fully stocked kitchen with full compliment of appliances, dishware etc...Decorator finishes thru-out. Just bring your personal effects.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9623 Blue Calico Drive
9623 Blue Calico Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1250 sqft
LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY/HOME WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS - BEAUTIFUL 1250 SQ FOOT 2 STORY HOME WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, ONE BDRM HAS A FULL BATH, ONE HAS A 3/4 BATH. HOME ALSO HAS A 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS FOR YOUR GUESTS.

1 of 102

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1392 ECHO FALLS AVE
1392 Echo Falls Avenue, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1635 sqft
GORGEOUSLY REMODELED!! EVERYTHING IS NEW!! BE THE 1ST OCCUPANT!! ONLY $1850 - A BEAUTY IN THE HEART OF SILVERADO RANCH!! GORGEOUS!! NEW DESIGNER HOME W/ MODERN DECOR.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2390 Yellowstone Creek Drive #103
2390 East Yellowstone Creek Drive, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1681 sqft
*WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM TOWN-HOME IN A GATED "SILVERADO RANCH COMMUNITY!!" - *GORGEOUS PLACE TO CALL HOME. 3 BEDROOMS/2.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1004 Sweeping Vine Avenue
1004 Sweeping Vine Avenue, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1119 sqft
2 Bedroom Single Story! - Cute 2 Bedroom home with 2 bathrooms and 1 Den! The home has a roomy layout. And Desert landscaping.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1877 Bova Matrina Court
1877 Bova Matrina Court, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3203 sqft
Beautiful furnished newly renovated home. Located at the end of the cul-de-sac, this 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 was recently upgraded and updated with new paint, fireplace, & light fixtures.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
520 CURTIN Court
520 Curtin Court, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2599 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home. Spacious front living room w/vaulted ceilings and wood flooring. Separate dining area right off the kitchen. Kitchen features all appliances, granite counter-tops, island, pantry and tile flooring.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1904 Imola Court
1904 Imola Court, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3437 sqft
Amazing home in Silverado Ranch, LOTS OF SPACE with 3 car garage! Features including grand entry with dramatic vaulted ceilings and fireplace in living room; formal dining room; open kitchen w/casual dining area, granite counter top, island, pantry

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1
555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$2,950
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, fully furnished, first-floor home in the gated Montana community. Home features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful wood floors. Includes a covered carport and washer and dryer for your convenience.

