silverado ranch
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
104 Apartments for rent in Silverado Ranch, Paradise, NV
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
48 Units Available
Copper Creek
9490 Bermuda Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1191 sqft
Tucked into a quiet area but still close to I-15 and I-215. This 26-acre campus features fully furnished apartments with short-term lease options. On-site fitness center, pool, and spa.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
21 Units Available
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,209
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1390 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring dark wood cabinets, quartz countertops, and bathrooms with large soaking tubs and dual vanities. Close to fine dining, golfing and Las Vegas nightlife.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
7 Units Available
Positano
10115 Jeffreys St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,113
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Positano offers carefree apartment living in a private, gated community. Nearby access to I-215 makes for a short trip to the airport and south Strip employment centers.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Parkway at Silverado Ranch
10192 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,258
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1148 sqft
Welcome home to Parkway at Silverado Ranch! Our community will pamper you with elegant, contemporary-styled living, that is very affordable.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
6 Units Available
Ascent at Silverado Apartments
10175 Spencer St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,165
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to delicious dining options such as BJ's Crepe Expectations and Fireside Restaurant and Tavern. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and extra storage. Sparkling swimming pool and BBQ/grill area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
9 Units Available
Amalfi
2750 W Wigwam Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amalfi in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
28 Units Available
Evolve
3140 St Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,152
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,048
1390 sqft
With a resort pool, cabanas and a gaming center, this gated community is packed with amenities. Residents enjoy private balconies, large soaking tubs and stainless-steel appliances. It's also just a short drive from Beltway Marketplace.
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
33 Units Available
Trend
240 E Silverado Ranch Blvd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
Live a life worth sharing at Trend!. Our modern and stylish one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV, will help you begin a life of luxurious living.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
7 Units Available
The Pearl at St. Rose
10250 Spencer Street, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1072 sqft
Newly renovated apartment community with a pool, a remodeled gym, and a picnic area. Interiors feature wood-like floors, covered parking, and private outdoor spaces. Minutes to St. Rose Hospital and the Las Vegas Strip.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
562 Candy Mint Ave
562 Candy Mint Avenue, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1188 sqft
562 Candy Mint Ave Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM HOUSE FOR RENT!! - Beautiful 2 bedroom & 2.5 bathroom house with a 1 car attached garage. Home includes custom cabinets and accent moldings.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10245 S MARYLAND PKWY #2186
10245 South Maryland Parkway, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
POOLSIDE 2 BEDROOM CONDO - SILVERADO RANCH! - POOLSIDE 2ND FLOOR CONDO - GATED COMMUNITY IN SILVERADO RANCH, TASTEFUL MULTI TONE PAINT, NEW CARPET, 2 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN, HIGH CEILINGS, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM, MICROWAVE, CEILING FANS, AND BLINDS,
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10245 S Maryland Pkwy #110 Building #1
10245 S Maryland Pkwy, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1188 sqft
10245 S Maryland Pkwy #110 Building #1 Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath ground floor unit in gated community in Silverado Ranch! - Property Currently being remodelled.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1554 Tillman Falls Ave.
1554 East Tillman Falls Avenue, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1507 sqft
SW Three bedroom in gated community. - Three bedroom home in very well maintained gated southwest community with community pool/spa and park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1156 Coral Rainbow Ave
1156 Coral Rainbow Avenue, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1580 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5910055)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9852 Snowy Canyon Ct.
9852 Snowy Canyon Court, Paradise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2968 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom with POOL! - Beautiful 5 bedroom home with 3 full baths, over sized lot & a sparkling pool! Spacious living area. Kitchen includes white cabinets, all appliances, and an island. Carpet and Wood flooring throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9267 Alpine Bliss St.
9267 Alpine Bliss Street, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1557 sqft
Turn key ready townhouse - All the bells and whistles in place. Fully stocked kitchen with full compliment of appliances, dishware etc...Decorator finishes thru-out. Just bring your personal effects.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9623 Blue Calico Drive
9623 Blue Calico Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1250 sqft
LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY/HOME WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS - BEAUTIFUL 1250 SQ FOOT 2 STORY HOME WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS, ONE BDRM HAS A FULL BATH, ONE HAS A 3/4 BATH. HOME ALSO HAS A 1/2 BATH DOWNSTAIRS FOR YOUR GUESTS.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1392 ECHO FALLS AVE
1392 Echo Falls Avenue, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1635 sqft
GORGEOUSLY REMODELED!! EVERYTHING IS NEW!! BE THE 1ST OCCUPANT!! ONLY $1850 - A BEAUTY IN THE HEART OF SILVERADO RANCH!! GORGEOUS!! NEW DESIGNER HOME W/ MODERN DECOR.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2390 Yellowstone Creek Drive #103
2390 East Yellowstone Creek Drive, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1681 sqft
*WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM TOWN-HOME IN A GATED "SILVERADO RANCH COMMUNITY!!" - *GORGEOUS PLACE TO CALL HOME. 3 BEDROOMS/2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1004 Sweeping Vine Avenue
1004 Sweeping Vine Avenue, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1119 sqft
2 Bedroom Single Story! - Cute 2 Bedroom home with 2 bathrooms and 1 Den! The home has a roomy layout. And Desert landscaping.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1877 Bova Matrina Court
1877 Bova Matrina Court, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3203 sqft
Beautiful furnished newly renovated home. Located at the end of the cul-de-sac, this 4 bedrooms 2 1/2 was recently upgraded and updated with new paint, fireplace, & light fixtures.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
520 CURTIN Court
520 Curtin Court, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2599 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home. Spacious front living room w/vaulted ceilings and wood flooring. Separate dining area right off the kitchen. Kitchen features all appliances, granite counter-tops, island, pantry and tile flooring.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1904 Imola Court
1904 Imola Court, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3437 sqft
Amazing home in Silverado Ranch, LOTS OF SPACE with 3 car garage! Features including grand entry with dramatic vaulted ceilings and fireplace in living room; formal dining room; open kitchen w/casual dining area, granite counter top, island, pantry
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard #1110 - 1
555 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$2,950
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, fully furnished, first-floor home in the gated Montana community. Home features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and beautiful wood floors. Includes a covered carport and washer and dryer for your convenience.