2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020
199 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Paradise, NV
2497 PARADISE VILLAGE WAY
2497 Paradise Village Way, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1104 sqft
Great 2 bedroom Single Story Townhome - This home is centrally located and is complete with fresh paint, all appliances, full size washer & dryer, ceiling fans, large patio space and much more. Don't wait, contact ray directly at 702.501.
1309 Dorothy Avenue #2
1309 Dorothy Avenue, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
880 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom Townhouse - UNLV nearby - Great 2 story townhouse nearby UNLV College, 2 bedroom, 1 bath. Covered parking. Stackable washer/dryer in unit. Hurry this one won't last! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5763146)
3160 Tarpon Drive #104
3160 Tarpon Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
987 sqft
BEAUTIFUL FULLY REMODELED DOWNSTAIRS UNIT LOCATED IN A 24 HOUR GATED COMMUNITY! - Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet, Master bathroom includes dual sinks. Separate laundry area with washer and dryer.
1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18
1395 Hialeah Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
976 sqft
1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2bdrm, central location, close to LV strip and UNLV. - Unit located on 2nd floor with security gate at entry way that leads to a spacious private patio.
Silverado Ranch
1302 HORIZON VILLAGE
1302 East Horizon Village Avenue, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1429 sqft
1302 HORIZON VILLAGE Available 06/30/20 BEAUTIFUL 2BR LOCATED IN SILVERADO RANCH - MINUTES AWAY FROM THE NEW COSTCO AND THE RAIDER PRACTICE FACILITY - 2 Large Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Two-Tone Interior Paint with custom/solid surface flooring.
Siegel Suites - Swenson 2
4075 University Center Dr, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
606 sqft
Move In Today: Fully Furnished One and Two Bedroom Apartments. ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $289.
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
1063 Little Rock Wy
1063 Little Rock Way, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1395 sqft
1063 Little Rock Wy Available 06/26/20 ONE STORY HOME IN SILVERADO RANCH W/ 2 BR AND A DEN! - GEM OF A ONE STORY HOME WITH LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS* 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND A DEN/OFFICE* LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED* CARPETING IN
The Strip
3726 Las Vegas Blvd S Unit 1908 W
3726 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1432 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bathroom Veer high rise rental !!. - What a beauty of a unit !. This 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom is a corner unit and has alluring strip and mountain views. This unit is so spacious with upgraded appliances and finishes.
Silverado Ranch
1004 Sweeping Vine Avenue
1004 Sweeping Vine Avenue, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1119 sqft
2 Bedroom Single Story! - Cute 2 Bedroom home with 2 bathrooms and 1 Den! The home has a roomy layout. And Desert landscaping.
8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093
8805 Jeffreys, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1127 sqft
**$1295 - 2 BED/2 BATH - DUAL MASTER W/ ALL APPLIANCES - 215 & EASTERN IN GREEN VALLEY - Beautiful clean upstairs unit!! Berber carpet, ceramic tile floors, 2 tone paint, all appliances included. Nice interior design features. 2" faux wood blinds.
Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista
920 Sierra Vista Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
840 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, UNLV, and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $239.
The Strip
4640 Koval Lane 51 - C
4640 Koval Ln, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Upstairs 4-Plex Unit near "The Strip". Separate Family Room with Fireplace. Could be 3rd bedroom. All appliances included. Community Pool. Karen J Wu eProNet Realty s.183448
4020
4020 South Las Vegas Boulevard, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
950 sqft
I have a Large OPEN Living 2bd 2 bath Upstairs Condo close to the Strip and Convention Center, POOL , Jacuzzi in complex - Bus stop right in front - Grocery store right up the street. Gated Community and very safe and quiet.
4050 Pacific Harbors
4050 Pacific Harbors Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
977 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH SECOND FLOOR UNIT WITH FIREPLACE IN A GATED COMMUNITY! Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops and a Breakfast Bar.
3035 Casey #101
3035 Casey Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
987 sqft
Nicely upgraded ground floor unit. Wood look laminate vinyl floors throughout. Quartz countertops. Stainless steel appliances. Covered parking, Gated community, 3 pools & exercise room.
5126 Golden
5126 Golden Lane, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$850
1070 sqft
coming soon
4964 Newport Cove
4964 Newportcove Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Freshly painted upstairs condo with 2 large bedrooms in central Las Vegas. Easy access to UNLV as well as shopping and dining nearby. Bright open floorplan, all tile floors, lush landscaping, vaulted ceilings, and a breakfast nook.
The Strip
220 East Flamingo Road
220 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1017 sqft
Luxury 2 Bedroom condo W/Balcony, Fully Furnished**Travertine/Marble Floors**Fully equipped Kitchen with SS/appliances**granite counter top**breakfast counter**Washer/Dryer located in unit***This luxury community offers pools**spas**gym**tennis
3112 Sonata Drive
3112 Sonata Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1284 sqft
Fully furnished first floor condo in gated Sunrise Villas community. Open floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout. Welcome to community pool. All housewares, linens, full size washer/dryer, cable, wifi and utilities included in your stay.
4960 Harrison 204
4960 Harrison Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1041 sqft
You will love this two bedroom, two bath second floor condo with a vibrant flare. Centrally located in a well maintained gated community, this is the perfect place for an extended stay in Las Vegas.
3875 Royal Crest Street - 1
3875 Royal Crest Street, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
E Flamingo Rd., turn left on Swenson and turn left turn on Northrop. The blue building with natural grass building, you shall not miss it.
Paradise Valley
1836 MISTY GLADE Drive
1836 Misty Glade Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
995 sqft
Great 1-story 2bedroom home with a 2car garage.
3360 Athens
3360 South Athens Street, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
3336 sqft
RECENTLY REMODELED, BOTTOM FLOOR UNIT INCLUDES KITCHEN WITH NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BACKSPLASH, NEW CABINETS, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! UNIT HAS BEEN FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGH-OUT! UNIT LOCATED IN FOUR-PLEX BLDG THAT IS FULLY
3749 Garden North
3749 Garden Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1840 sqft
Beautifully updated 2 story townhome with large entertaining area and attached 2 car garage.
