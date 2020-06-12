Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

213 Apartments for rent in Paradise, NV with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2497 PARADISE VILLAGE WAY
2497 Paradise Village Way, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1104 sqft
Great 2 bedroom Single Story Townhome - This home is centrally located and is complete with fresh paint, all appliances, full size washer & dryer, ceiling fans, large patio space and much more. Don't wait, contact ray directly at 702.501.

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4439 SUNNY DUNES DR
4439 South Sunny Dunes Drive, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,360
2282 sqft
~~~~BACK YARD PARADISE WAITING FOR YOU~~~~ UPGRADED TRI-LEVEL 4 BED/3 BATH 3 CAR GARAGE HOME - ****APPLICATION PENDING**** PRIVATE BACK YARD PARADISE! POOL, BBQ, COVERED PATIO WITH FANS AND SKYLIGHTS, FRUIT TREES, SMALL GREEN HOUSE AND GARDEN AREA!

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18
1395 Hialeah Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
976 sqft
1395 Hialeah Dr Unit D Bldg #18 Available 07/01/20 Cozy 2bdrm, central location, close to LV strip and UNLV. - Unit located on 2nd floor with security gate at entry way that leads to a spacious private patio.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5464 Escondido St.
5464 Escondido Street, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
1728 sqft
Horse Heaven w/ central Location!! - Horse's ALLOWED! on this amazing rental minutes from UNLV, RAIDERS STADIUM, Airport & The Strip! Home has new finishes inside with HUGE bedrooms & back porch for relaxing close to EVERYTHING! Mostly solid surface

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
1302 HORIZON VILLAGE
1302 East Horizon Village Avenue, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1429 sqft
1302 HORIZON VILLAGE Available 06/30/20 BEAUTIFUL 2BR LOCATED IN SILVERADO RANCH - MINUTES AWAY FROM THE NEW COSTCO AND THE RAIDER PRACTICE FACILITY - 2 Large Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Two-Tone Interior Paint with custom/solid surface flooring.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
9975 Catseye Cove Ct
9975 Catseye Cove Court, Paradise, NV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1500 sqft
- (RLNE4549060)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1515 E Reno Avenue #A107
1515 East Reno Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$750
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1515 E Reno Avenue #A107 Available 07/01/20 1 BEDROOM CONDO ON THE FIRST FLOOR! - GROUND LEVEL 1 BEDROOM WITH A COVERED PATIO. KITCHEN FEATURES A BREAKFAST BAR/NOOK, GRANITE COUNTERS, AND MATCHING STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
1662 TASSEL FERN AVE
1662 Tassel Fern Avenue, Paradise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
2968 sqft
SW - 5 BEDROOMS + LOFT, FRONT & REAR LAWNS! - SW - LARGE 2 STORY HOME, 5 BEDROOMS PLUS LARGE UPSTAIRS LOFT SPACE, 3 CAR GARAGE, 1 BEDROOM & 3/4 BATH DOWNSTAIRS, SUNKEN FORMAL LIVING, FORMAL DINING, SEPARATE SUNKEN FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, ISLAND

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
1063 Little Rock Wy
1063 Little Rock Way, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1395 sqft
1063 Little Rock Wy Available 06/26/20 ONE STORY HOME IN SILVERADO RANCH W/ 2 BR AND A DEN! - GEM OF A ONE STORY HOME WITH LAMINATE WOOD FLOORS* 2 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS AND A DEN/OFFICE* LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED* CARPETING IN

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
1554 Tillman Falls Ave.
1554 East Tillman Falls Avenue, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1507 sqft
SW Three bedroom in gated community. - Three bedroom home in very well maintained gated southwest community with community pool/spa and park.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3955 Pembridge Court
3955 Pembridge Court, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1351 sqft
Cute and cozy! Single story 3 bedroom in gated community! - Cute and cozy single story 3 bedroom townhome. Vaulted ceilings. Ceiling fans, solar energy, skylight, and covered patio are just some of the little touches of home. Open floor plan.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
The Strip
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Checkmate
4735 Deckow Lane, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,058
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
500 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $244.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093
8805 Jeffreys, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**$1295 - 2 BED/2 BATH - DUAL MASTER W/ ALL APPLIANCES - 215 & EASTERN IN GREEN VALLEY - Beautiful clean upstairs unit!! Berber carpet, ceramic tile floors, 2 tone paint, all appliances included. Nice interior design features. 2" faux wood blinds.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
1123 Aspen Breeze Ave.
1123 Aspen Breeze Avenue, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2818 sqft
Elegant Two-Story Home in Silverado Ranch with 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms! Spacious Backyard with Mature Landscaping and Grass! Hurry! This will NOT Last Long! - This Silverado Ranch home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
7756 South Round Court
7756 Round Ct, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,199
1687 sqft
Single story home on over sized corner lot with mature trees, pool, and spa. Garden and pool service included.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4050 Pacific Harbors
4050 Pacific Harbors Drive, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH SECOND FLOOR UNIT WITH FIREPLACE IN A GATED COMMUNITY! Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops and a Breakfast Bar.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
4381 West Flamingo Road Unit 53306
4381 West Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,800
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse Unit! Highest Level Single Unit Available in Palms Place. Fully Furnished & Modern room with wonderful strip view. All Stainless Appliances with Real Wood Floors. Concierge & all amenities included.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
The Strip
1 Unit Available
220 East Flamingo Road
220 East Flamingo Road, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1017 sqft
Luxury 2 Bedroom condo W/Balcony, Fully Furnished**Travertine/Marble Floors**Fully equipped Kitchen with SS/appliances**granite counter top**breakfast counter**Washer/Dryer located in unit***This luxury community offers pools**spas**gym**tennis

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
4960 Harrison 204
4960 Harrison Drive, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1041 sqft
You will love this two bedroom, two bath second floor condo with a vibrant flare. Centrally located in a well maintained gated community, this is the perfect place for an extended stay in Las Vegas.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
2185 Madica
2185 Madica Avenue, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1458 sqft
Lovely single story home in Silverado Ranch community, conveniently located near shopping, schools, fwy, etc. Spacious floorplan offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, separate living room and family room, dining area.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Paradise Valley
1 Unit Available
7083 Gunslinger
7083 Gunslinger Street, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1238 sqft
Monthly rent is $1200/m and additional $40/m for sewer and trash. Credit Score above 650, monthly income triple the rent.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
6857 Tamarus
6857 Tamarus Street, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1127 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo! Spacious, Open Floor Plan; Large Living Room with Gas Fireplace; Kitchen with Breakfast Bar and the Stainless Steel Appliances; Ceiling Fans; Front Load Washer and Dryer; Balcony Overlooks Park-Like Area.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2622 Begonia Valley
2622 Begonia Valley Avenue, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1997 sqft
WONDERFUL 3 BEDROOM HOME PLUS LOFT IN HENDERSON!!! ALL TILE DOWNSTAIRS. LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH TONS OF LIGHT. KITCHEN OPEN TO FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND ISLAND IN UPGRADED KITCHEN. LARGE LOFT UPSTAIRS FOR BONUS FAMILY ROOM.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
1433 Atwater Canyon Avenue
1433 Atwater Canyon Avenue, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2329 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE!! When you apply by 6/13! Available Now! Virtual and Private tours will be available on this home - Renters Warehouse Presents this Amazing Property! Sitting on a corner lot, it has a ton to offer!! Easy access to highways, RV
City Guide for Paradise, NV

"Lights across the water, and fireworks in the sky, Paradise Nevada on the fifth night of July." (-John Cale, "Paradise Nevada")

Home to the famed Las Vegas Strip, Paradise, Nevada welcomes billions of tourists each year, most of whom remain clueless to the fact that they are technically not within the Las Vegas City limits at all. Paradise is one of the most densely populated areas in the Las Vegas Valley and has the largest unincorporated population within the Valley. Living in Paradise is like being on a holiday all year round. Whether or not you take advantage of the Las Vegas strip, you will always be able to find fun things to do in the city. With a cost of living 5% less than the national average, there's nothing stopping you from living your dreams in Paradise!

Having trouble with Craigslist Paradise? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Paradise, NV

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Paradise renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

