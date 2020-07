Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center cc payments e-payments internet access online portal playground

Conveniently located in the central area of fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada, our beautiful community is near Clark County schools, I-15 and major retail centers. We are only a few minutes from to The Strip and within walking distance to grocery stores, restaurants and other simple conveniences. We proudly offer one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Each home features a well-equipped all electric kitchen, central air conditioning and heating, spacious walk-in closets and much more. Our beautifully landscaped, pet-friendly community includes a sparkling swimming pool, tennis court, business center, on-site clothes care facility, and on-call and on-site maintenance. Give us a call to schedule your personal tour, we can't wait to welcome you home!