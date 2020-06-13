Apartment List
/
NV
/
paradise
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 PM

139 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Paradise, NV

Finding an apartment in Paradise that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated October 22 at 09:51pm
8 Units Available
Park 80
4480 Sirius Ave, Paradise, NV
Studio
$745
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
825 sqft
A gated community in the heart of Godley Station with contemporary apartments that offer open-floor plans and high-end amenities. Residents enjoy a professional business center, large swimming pool, and fitness center on the grounds.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8061 Crystal Haven Ln
8061 Crystal Haven Lane, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1446 sqft
3 BEDROOM ONE STORY OFF OF 215/WINDMILL! - GREAT SINGLE STORY 3 BEDROOM SUPER CLEAN HOME W/ BOAT/SMALL RV PARKING* NICE OPEN LAYOUT* FIREPLACE* WATER SOFTENER* ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED* GOOD SIZE YARD W/ GRASS* SHED* CUL DE SAC HOME*EASY FREEWAY

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Cambridge
3825 Cambridge Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
504 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to UNLV! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $249.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3730 Palos Verdes Street
3730 Palo Verde Street, Paradise, NV
Studio
$650
400 sqft
13 UNITES FURNISHED STUDIO -CENTRAL LOCATION-WALKING DISTANCE TO FAMOUS LAS VEGAS STRIP-CONVENTION CENTER More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/las-vegas-nv?lid=12840625 (RLNE5363450)

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8805 JEFFREYS ST, BLDG 24, UNIT #2093
8805 Jeffreys, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**$1295 - 2 BED/2 BATH - DUAL MASTER W/ ALL APPLIANCES - 215 & EASTERN IN GREEN VALLEY - Beautiful clean upstairs unit!! Berber carpet, ceramic tile floors, 2 tone paint, all appliances included. Nice interior design features. 2" faux wood blinds.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Boulder 3
4240 Boulder Highway, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,079
418 sqft
Move In Today: Las Vegas Low-Cost, Clean & Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, Dining, Schools and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $254.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
9975 Catseye Cove Ct
9975 Catseye Cove Court, Paradise, NV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1500 sqft
- (RLNE4549060)

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
592 Pale Pueblo Ct
592 East Pale Pueblo Court, Paradise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3118 sqft
592 Pale Pueblo Ct Las Vegas, NV 89183 - This beautiful property has it all! Location, upgrades, 5 bedrooms plus loft, bedroom and bath downstairs, fireplace, large corner lot at end of cul-de-sac, Patio cover, Built in bar with BBQ, pool, spa, 3

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
1302 HORIZON VILLAGE
1302 East Horizon Village Avenue, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1429 sqft
1302 HORIZON VILLAGE Available 06/30/20 BEAUTIFUL 2BR LOCATED IN SILVERADO RANCH - MINUTES AWAY FROM THE NEW COSTCO AND THE RAIDER PRACTICE FACILITY - 2 Large Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Two-Tone Interior Paint with custom/solid surface flooring.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3726 Hazelwood St Apt 20
3726 Hazelwood Street, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$700
480 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 bed 1 bath condo ready for immediate move in! Comes with stove and fridge in unit, washer and dryer on site! Deposit deferment available to help with move in costs! Make this your home today! Text haley at 7252615469 for more

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
1194 STORMY VALLEY RD
1194 Stormy Valley Road, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1529 sqft
GORGEOUS 3BD 2 1/2BA HOME IN SILVERADO RANCH !! - GORGEOUS!! NOT LIKE YOUR NORMAL RENTAL. CLEAN, 2 TONE PAINT THRU OUT.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Strip
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Checkmate
4735 Deckow Lane, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,058
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
500 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments Close to the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $244.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Twain 3
454 East Twain Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,123
450 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments near the Las Vegas Strip! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $259.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11101 Abbeyfield Rose Dr
11101 Abbeyfield Rose Drive, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,695
1405 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$1295 / 3br - Spectacular 3bedroom 2bath townhome - 2 STORY HOME ATTACHED GARAGE IN THE GREATER SILVERADO RANCH AREA! PROPERTY FEATURES KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. (RLNE2724382)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Siegel Suites - Twain
455 East Twain Avenue, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$993
600 sqft
Move In Today: Furnished Apartments Close to the Las Vegas Strip and Convention Center! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $229.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Siegel Suites - Sierra Vista
920 Sierra Vista Drive, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,036
496 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
840 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments close to Shopping, UNLV, and More! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $239.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
1123 Aspen Breeze Ave.
1123 Aspen Breeze Avenue, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2818 sqft
Elegant Two-Story Home in Silverado Ranch with 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms! Spacious Backyard with Mature Landscaping and Grass! Hurry! This will NOT Last Long! - This Silverado Ranch home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
4768 Rita Dr
4768 Rita Drive, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
4768 Rita Dr Available 07/01/20 Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a large lot - Cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on a large lot located in a non-HOA community. Home near shopping centers and amenities..

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
11170 African Sunset St
11170 African Sunset Street, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1407 sqft
Cozy 3-bedroom Henderson property. Features beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, recipe desk and all appliances. Tile floors downstairs, large corner lot, and convenient location close to St Rose pkwy.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
9943 Delicate Dew Street
9943 Delicate Dew Street, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1170 sqft
A wonderful 2-story home with famous Astoria floor plans. This 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
3837 Syracuse Drive
3837 Syracuse Drive, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1778 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
9134 Cazador Street
9134 Cazador Street, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1870 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
10191 RISING TREE Street
10191 Rising Tree Street, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1284 sqft
MINUTES TO "M" CASINO & SOUTH STRIP!!Awesome 2 master bed townhome in gated community. Tile & wood laminate flooring thru-out 1st floor. Open living area w/high ceilings. Spacious kitchen w/breakfast room. Large master w/walk-in closet & shower.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
7756 South Round Court
7756 Round Ct, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,199
1687 sqft
Single story home on over sized corner lot with mature trees, pool, and spa. Garden and pool service included.
City Guide for Paradise, NV

"Lights across the water, and fireworks in the sky, Paradise Nevada on the fifth night of July." (-John Cale, "Paradise Nevada")

Home to the famed Las Vegas Strip, Paradise, Nevada welcomes billions of tourists each year, most of whom remain clueless to the fact that they are technically not within the Las Vegas City limits at all. Paradise is one of the most densely populated areas in the Las Vegas Valley and has the largest unincorporated population within the Valley. Living in Paradise is like being on a holiday all year round. Whether or not you take advantage of the Las Vegas strip, you will always be able to find fun things to do in the city. With a cost of living 5% less than the national average, there's nothing stopping you from living your dreams in Paradise!

Having trouble with Craigslist Paradise? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Paradise, NV

Finding an apartment in Paradise that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Paradise 1 BedroomsParadise 2 BedroomsParadise 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsParadise 3 BedroomsParadise Accessible ApartmentsParadise Apartments with Balcony
Paradise Apartments with GarageParadise Apartments with GymParadise Apartments with Hardwood FloorsParadise Apartments with Move-in SpecialsParadise Apartments with ParkingParadise Apartments with Pool
Paradise Apartments with Washer-DryerParadise Dog Friendly ApartmentsParadise Furnished ApartmentsParadise Luxury PlacesParadise Pet Friendly PlacesParadise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Silverado RanchParadise Palms
The Strip

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Las VegasRoseman University of Health Sciences
College of Southern NevadaNevada State College
Touro University Nevada