139 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Paradise, NV
"Lights across the water, and fireworks in the sky, Paradise Nevada on the fifth night of July." (-John Cale, "Paradise Nevada")
Home to the famed Las Vegas Strip, Paradise, Nevada welcomes billions of tourists each year, most of whom remain clueless to the fact that they are technically not within the Las Vegas City limits at all. Paradise is one of the most densely populated areas in the Las Vegas Valley and has the largest unincorporated population within the Valley. Living in Paradise is like being on a holiday all year round. Whether or not you take advantage of the Las Vegas strip, you will always be able to find fun things to do in the city. With a cost of living 5% less than the national average, there's nothing stopping you from living your dreams in Paradise!
Finding an apartment in Paradise that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.