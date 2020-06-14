Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

174 Apartments for rent in Paradise, NV with garage

Paradise apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
Silverado Ranch
7 Units Available
Amalfi
2750 W Wigwam Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,078
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,361
1126 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Amalfi in Paradise. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Silverado Ranch
30 Units Available
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,133
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1390 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring dark wood cabinets, quartz countertops, and bathrooms with large soaking tubs and dual vanities. Close to fine dining, golfing and Las Vegas nightlife.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:05am
$
Silverado Ranch
47 Units Available
Trend
240 E Silverado Ranch Blvd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,223
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1390 sqft
Live a life worth sharing at Trend!. Our modern and stylish one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Las Vegas, NV, will help you begin a life of luxurious living.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Silverado Ranch
59 Units Available
Copper Creek
9490 Bermuda Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$935
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1191 sqft
Tucked into a quiet area but still close to I-15 and I-215. This 26-acre campus features fully furnished apartments with short-term lease options. On-site fitness center, pool, and spa.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
1284 Waterford Falls
1284 Waterford Falls Avenue, Paradise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3620 sqft
Beautiful one story home in silverado Ranch area, 5 bedrooms 3.5 bathroom in a gated community, open floorplan with high ceiling, spacious kitchen with granite counter-top, beautiful backyard with nice pool, close to shopping and much more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
9943 Delicate Dew Street
9943 Delicate Dew Street, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1170 sqft
A wonderful 2-story home with famous Astoria floor plans. This 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
1662 TASSEL FERN AVE
1662 Tassel Fern Avenue, Paradise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
2968 sqft
SW - 5 BEDROOMS + LOFT, FRONT & REAR LAWNS! - SW - LARGE 2 STORY HOME, 5 BEDROOMS PLUS LARGE UPSTAIRS LOFT SPACE, 3 CAR GARAGE, 1 BEDROOM & 3/4 BATH DOWNSTAIRS, SUNKEN FORMAL LIVING, FORMAL DINING, SEPARATE SUNKEN FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, ISLAND

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3955 Pembridge Court
3955 Pembridge Court, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1351 sqft
Cute and cozy! Single story 3 bedroom in gated community! - Cute and cozy single story 3 bedroom townhome. Vaulted ceilings. Ceiling fans, solar energy, skylight, and covered patio are just some of the little touches of home. Open floor plan.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
592 Pale Pueblo Ct
592 East Pale Pueblo Court, Paradise, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3118 sqft
592 Pale Pueblo Ct Las Vegas, NV 89183 - This beautiful property has it all! Location, upgrades, 5 bedrooms plus loft, bedroom and bath downstairs, fireplace, large corner lot at end of cul-de-sac, Patio cover, Built in bar with BBQ, pool, spa, 3

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
1194 STORMY VALLEY RD
1194 Stormy Valley Road, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1529 sqft
GORGEOUS 3BD 2 1/2BA HOME IN SILVERADO RANCH !! - GORGEOUS!! NOT LIKE YOUR NORMAL RENTAL. CLEAN, 2 TONE PAINT THRU OUT.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
866 Sheerwater Avenue
866 Sheerwater Avenue, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1725 sqft
866 Sheerwater Avenue Available 07/21/20 Centrally located four bedroom house - Beautiful four bedroom home in Silverado Ranch. Centrally located to everything. Granite countertops in kitchen with island. Nice back yard and 2 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11101 Abbeyfield Rose Dr
11101 Abbeyfield Rose Drive, Paradise, NV
Studio
$1,695
1405 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
$1295 / 3br - Spectacular 3bedroom 2bath townhome - 2 STORY HOME ATTACHED GARAGE IN THE GREATER SILVERADO RANCH AREA! PROPERTY FEATURES KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. (RLNE2724382)

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
1123 Aspen Breeze Ave.
1123 Aspen Breeze Avenue, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2818 sqft
Elegant Two-Story Home in Silverado Ranch with 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms! Spacious Backyard with Mature Landscaping and Grass! Hurry! This will NOT Last Long! - This Silverado Ranch home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8805 JEFFREYS Street
8805 Jeffreys St, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Single story condo in beautiful Pebble Creek Village. Living room features a fireplace. Master features walk in closet, double sinks, tub/shower combo. Laminate flooring. All appliances. Covered patio.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
10084 Sunset Palisades Way Unit 103
10084 South Sunset Palisades Way, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1670 sqft
GREAT, 2 STORY, 3BED, 2.5BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE TOWNHOME. EXPANSIVE GREAT ROOM GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN FEATURES STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND UPGRADED CABINETS AND COUNTERTOPS. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM W/ WALK IN CLOSET.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7640 SPENCER Street
7640 Spencer Street, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2782 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom custom home with pool and over an acre of land. Kitchen features all appliances, custom cabinets, and tile flooring. Large master bedroom. Separate laundry room. Tile & carpet throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
4700 South Maryland Parkway - 1
4700 Maryland Parkway, Paradise, NV
Studio
$2,050
275 sqft
Brand new, fully-furnished high-rise luxury urban studio. Stunning view of the Las Vegas strip and mountains from rooftop swimming pool with bbq grills, fire pit, and sundeck areas.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
3112 Sonata Drive
3112 Sonata Drive, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1284 sqft
Fully furnished first floor condo in gated Sunrise Villas community. Open floor plan with tile and carpet flooring throughout. Welcome to community pool. All housewares, linens, full size washer/dryer, cable, wifi and utilities included in your stay.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
10191 RISING TREE Street
10191 Rising Tree Street, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1284 sqft
MINUTES TO "M" CASINO & SOUTH STRIP!!Awesome 2 master bed townhome in gated community. Tile & wood laminate flooring thru-out 1st floor. Open living area w/high ceilings. Spacious kitchen w/breakfast room. Large master w/walk-in closet & shower.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
10360 BEAUTIFUL FRUIT Street
10360 Beautiful Fruit Street, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1230 sqft
3BR/2BA house in Silverado Ranch. Nice sized rooms. Big master with walk-in closet, second BR has a balcony with beautiful views, third BR has a spacious walk-in closet. Roman tub in master bath and a separate shower. Freshly painted.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11100 ARCADIA SUNRISE Drive
11100 Arcadia Sunrise Drive, Paradise, NV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1408 sqft
This two story has three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, granite counter tops in the kitchen, ceiling fans in the two bedrooms, two built-in desk areas (one in the dining area and one upstairs in the hallway).

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
1313 Waterford Falls Avenue
1313 Waterford Falls Avenue, Paradise, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,845
3380 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RANCH STYLE HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
5126 Golden
5126 Golden Lane, Paradise, NV
2 Bedrooms
$850
1070 sqft
coming soon

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Silverado Ranch
1 Unit Available
10239 Keystone Pastures
10239 Keystone Pastures Street, Paradise, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1351 sqft
Conveniently located and available July 1st week move in. 1350 sq.ft. single family 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths 2 car garage in a gated development at Silverado Ranch.
City Guide for Paradise, NV

"Lights across the water, and fireworks in the sky, Paradise Nevada on the fifth night of July." (-John Cale, "Paradise Nevada")

Home to the famed Las Vegas Strip, Paradise, Nevada welcomes billions of tourists each year, most of whom remain clueless to the fact that they are technically not within the Las Vegas City limits at all. Paradise is one of the most densely populated areas in the Las Vegas Valley and has the largest unincorporated population within the Valley. Living in Paradise is like being on a holiday all year round. Whether or not you take advantage of the Las Vegas strip, you will always be able to find fun things to do in the city. With a cost of living 5% less than the national average, there's nothing stopping you from living your dreams in Paradise!

Having trouble with Craigslist Paradise? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Paradise, NV

Paradise apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

